Gugu Liberato’s daughter is robbed in the United States: ‘I was scared’ | celebrities



Sofia Liberato reports theft during a trip – Reproduction of Instagram

Published 07/10/2022 15:21 | Updated 07/10/2022 15:23

Rio – Sofia Liberato, 18, took to Instagram this Saturday (9) to tell that she was robbed in the United States. The daughter of Gugu Liberato and Rose Miriam was in New Mexico with her boyfriend, Gabriel Gravino, 23, when a criminal opened their car and stole their belongings.

“Gabriel and I were just robbed here at the hotel we were staying at. They stole everything from our car, when we went to see there was nothing left, but Gabriel managed to catch the guys before the police arrived. Then the police arrived. and we managed to solve everything”, explained the young woman.

Gabriel also reported the case on his social network. “What we feared the most here in New Mexico happened. They simply stole cell phones, purses, had a party in the car. They entered at dawn,” he said, who posted a video questioning a man about some bags that appeared on the floor. “Is that yours? No, that’s mine. You opened my car, didn’t you?” asks Gravino. The man denied the allegations.

When answering some questions from netizens, Sofia said she was scared of the theft. “Are you afraid to be in New Mexico and the robbery?”, asked a follower. Gugu’s daughter replied: “I was not afraid of the robbery, I was saddened by the occasion and scared”. “I was nervous,” added Gabriel.

Presenter Gugu Liberato died at home in the United States in 2019 after a domestic accident. The communicator would have turned 63 on April 10.