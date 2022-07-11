Gugu’s daughter reports theft during a trip to the USA

Sofia Liberato, 18, started a trip to the United States in the company of her boyfriend, Gabriel Gravino, 23. Yesterday afternoon, the daughter of presenter Gugu Liberato said she was robbed in the state of New Mexico.

“Gabriel and I were just robbed here at the hotel we were staying at. They stole everything from our car, when we went to see there was nothing left, but Gabriel managed to catch the guys before the police arrived. Then the police arrived. and we managed to solve everything”, he reported on Instagram Stories.

The boy also reported the theft on the social network: “What we feared most happened here in New Mexico. They just stole cell phone, purse, party in the car. They got in at dawn”.

In the sequence, he appears questioning a man who would have taken the items. “Is that yours? No, that’s mine. You opened my car, didn’t you?” asks Gravino.

Despite the couple’s items being scattered on the floor, the man denies it.

After managing to recover the assets, Sofia and Gravino headed to Las Vegas, the penultimate destination scheduled.

During the week, Gugu’s daughter showed that among the items taken by the couple for the trip was a weapon.

Sofia finished high school last year. She used to live in Orlando (Florida) with her family, but will move to Malibu, California.

She and her boyfriend have been through Atlanta, Memphis, Dallas in Texas, Albuquerque and now they’ve arrived in Las Vegas.