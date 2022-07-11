Head and neck cancer alert – Health

When cancer affects the head and neck region, the disease can be visible or palpable.

(photo: APCD/Reproduction)

The Brazilian Head and Neck Cancer Group (GBCP), alluding to the Green July, month of awareness about cancer that affects the head and neck region, launches the campaign “Signs that can change histories”, with actions that seek the involvement of society, the press, managers and health professionals, opinion formers and educators so that the maximum number of people, of all age groups, get to know the disease and know about the causes, symptoms, how to prevent it and how to do self-examination to identify suspicious changes.

Contrary to what happens in other organs, when cancer affects the head and neck region, the disease can be visible or palpable. Despite this, the signs are not noticed in most cases. In Brazil, eight out of 10 cases of cancer that affect, for example, the oral cavity are discovered at an advanced stage.

The National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimates that 36,620 new records should appear this year, around 19,000 in men and 17,000 in women.

As a consequence, late diagnosis results in a lower chance of disease control, worse quality of life for the patient, higher morbidity and mortality rates, higher risk of mutilation due to the need for more extensive surgeries, greater complexity of other treatment modalities. and greater demand for facial reconstruction, as well as more challenges in patient rehabilitation.

The campaign’s mission will directly contribute to the dissemination of differentiated information about the disease, risk factors and symptoms. “In addition to pointing out which signs we should all be aware of, we are going to warn about the association of these tumors with smoking, alcohol consumption and infection by the HPV virus. Always with didactic, referenced and qualified content, with language accessible to all”, says clinical oncologist Thiago Bueno de Oliveira, president of the GBCP.

Signs that can change stories

The “Signs that can change stories” campaign brings to this Green July a special program of content on prevention, diagnosis and treatment of different tumors that affect the head and neck region: oral cavity (mouth, lips, tongue, gums, floor of the mouth and palate), sinuses (maxillary, frontal, ethmoid and sphenoid), pharynx (nasopharynx (behind the nasal cavity), oropharynx (where the tonsil and base of the tongue are located) and hypopharynx (end of the pharynx, near the beginning of the esophagus), in addition to the larynx (supraglottis, glottis and subglottis), salivary glands and thyroid gland.

All material, including pieces in different formats, will be available for free download. Another highlight of the campaign is the special series with stories of patients who have gone through the disease, explaining how a sign changed the lives of each one of them.

What are the warning signs?

• Mouth sore that does not heal (most common symptom)

• Pain in the mouth that does not go away (also very common, but in later stages)

• Persistent lump or thickening on the cheek

• red or white area on the gums, tongue, tonsil or lining of the mouth

• Throat irritation or feeling that something is stuck or stuck in the throat

• Difficulty chewing or swallowing

• Difficulty moving the jaw or tongue

• Numbness of the tongue or other area of ​​the mouth

• Jaw swelling, which causes the denture or denture to lose their fit or become uncomfortable

• Teeth that become loose or soft in the gums or pain around the teeth or jaw

• Voice changes

• Enlarged nodules or nodes in the neck

•Weight loss

• Persistent bad breath

It is worth mentioning that the existence of any of the signs and symptoms may suggest the existence of cancer, and it is up to the physician to assess the need to order other tests to confirm or not the diagnosis.

Many of these signs and symptoms can be caused by other types of cancer or by benign conditions. It is important to consult your doctor or dentist if any of these symptoms persist for more than two weeks. The sooner the diagnosis is made and the treatment started, the greater the chances of success.

Head and neck cancer in Brazil and in the world

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC/WHO) points out that more than 1.5 million new cases of head and neck cancer are expected in the world in 2022, thus being the fifth most prevalent cancer. Considering all types of tumors that affect the head and neck region, there are more than 460,000 annual deaths.

In Brazil, the most common types of head and neck cancer are those of the oral cavity and larynx, in men; and the thyroid, in women.

Risk factors are known and the disease is preventable

Unlike many types of cancer, in which the main etiologies (causes) are not known, the main risk factors for the development of head and neck cancer are well established: not smoking, avoiding the consumption of alcoholic beverages and preventing against HPV virus, measure for which there are vaccines in the public and private health network, for immunization of boys.

There is, therefore, a common factor in head and neck tumors: they are preventable. To be more exact, about 40% of cases can be avoided.

How to prevent?

• No smoking

•Do not consume alcoholic beverages in excess

• Get vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV)

• Perform oral hygiene correctly

•Use sunscreen, including on the lips

Since January 2017, the Ministry of Health (MS) has offered protection for boys against the HPV virus. This measure is in addition to the immunization that has been taking place since 2014 in girls. HPV vaccines protect against the two subtypes of the virus most associated with cancer. These oncogenic HPVs – 16 and 18 – are also prevalent in head and neck tumors, mainly of the oropharynx.

“Everyone’s contribution to this cause is very important. Together, we can amplify and build a solid information base that breaks down the unknown and generates transformation. We want correct and up-to-date information about head and neck cancer to reach all health professionals and the population in general”, emphasizes the GBCP president, Thiago Bueno.