Heads up! Unemployment insurance could undergo a rule change

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Heads up! Unemployment insurance could undergo a rule change 0 Views

Even though the number of unemployed in the country has reduced, the volume of accesses to the unemployment insurance still represents a high expense for the Federal Government. For this reason, the issue has been much discussed by the Union.

Read more: Digital Work Card allows you to consult unemployment insurance: learn how to issue the document

According to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (CAGED), in 2021 alone, more than 6 million applications for unemployment insurance were made. This number is about 10.3% higher than that recorded in 2020.

In the first two months of this year alone, the Union has already allocated more than R$ 2.5 billion to people who have been covered by unemployment insurance. It is estimated that, by the end of the year, expenses related to the benefit will exceed R$ 41 billion.

The government expressed its concern about the expenditure it has been having with payments of unemployment insurance in Brazil. Furthermore, according to information received by Correio Braziliense earlier this year, the Union was already studying possibilities for modifications to grant the benefit.

Specialists and the government itself admit that the current rules of unemployment insurance end up generating stimulus in excess of the benefit by granting it numerous times to workers who opted for informality, instead of continuing to operate in a way that can encourage people to return to work. the work market.

For Luís Felipe, secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the main problem is related to the time that the unemployed remain making use of the installments.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Coca-Cola opens 120 new job openings; see available positions

A financial crisis is being seen in many countries. Unfortunately Brazil is no exception! Everything …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved