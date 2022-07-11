Heads up! Unemployment insurance could undergo a rule change

Even though the number of unemployed in the country has reduced, the volume of accesses to the unemployment insurance still represents a high expense for the Federal Government. For this reason, the issue has been much discussed by the Union.

According to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (CAGED), in 2021 alone, more than 6 million applications for unemployment insurance were made. This number is about 10.3% higher than that recorded in 2020.

In the first two months of this year alone, the Union has already allocated more than R$ 2.5 billion to people who have been covered by unemployment insurance. It is estimated that, by the end of the year, expenses related to the benefit will exceed R$ 41 billion.

The government expressed its concern about the expenditure it has been having with payments of unemployment insurance in Brazil. Furthermore, according to information received by Correio Braziliense earlier this year, the Union was already studying possibilities for modifications to grant the benefit.

Specialists and the government itself admit that the current rules of unemployment insurance end up generating stimulus in excess of the benefit by granting it numerous times to workers who opted for informality, instead of continuing to operate in a way that can encourage people to return to work. the work market.

For Luís Felipe, secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the main problem is related to the time that the unemployed remain making use of the installments.