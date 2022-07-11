Health status of Dom Luiz de Orleans and Bragança is considered ‘irreversible’ by doctors, says family

The family of Dom Luiz de Orleans e Bragança announced this Friday (9) on social media that the head of the Imperial House of Brazil has a serious health condition, considered “irreversible” by the medical team of the hospital where he is hospitalized.

The post on the Instagram page @promonarquina asked followers to “pray for Dom Luiz, for the princes who are called to succeed him and for the Brazilian Imperial Family”. “With the comfort of the Sacraments of the Holy Church and the Apostolic Blessing, the life of the Prince is now moving serenely and Christianly towards its denouement. His brothers and immediate dynastic successors, Princes Dom Bertrand of Orleans and Bragança, Prince Imperial of Brazil, and Dom Antonio of Orleans and Bragança, assist him in this moment of serious consternation”.

The statement informed that the activities of representation of the Imperial Family will be “temporarily suspended” and that more information about the state of Dom Luiz will be “available in due course”. On his social networks, Dom Bertrand wrote: “I am beside my brother, praying with him that he remains serene”.

Dom Luiz was born in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, in the south of France, on June 6, 1938, being the eldest of twelve children of Dom Pedro Henrique de Orleans e Bragança and Dona Maria da Baviera de Orleans e Bragança. As heir apparent to his father’s dynastic rights, Dom Luiz was registered at the Consulate General of Brazil in Paris.