Here is the map with all 9 kingdoms of God of War Ragnarok

The cloth map included in the Jötnar Edition of God of War Ragnarok shows the first glimpse of the game’s 9 realms.

Anyone who played the previous one, God of War (2018), knows that it was not possible to visit all 9 realms. Kratos and Atreus only visited Alfheim, Helheim, Jotunheim, Muspelheim, Niflheim, and Midgard.

They were therefore missing Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard, which were blocked from access. For the sequel, it is already confirmed that we will be able to visit the missing realms.

Thanks to the official unboxing of the Jötnar Edition, we can see the map with the 9 kingdoms and see a little bit of what to expect. The map in question was drawn by Brok and Sindri, as indicated in the text on the map.

Here is the translation of the text in the upper left corner of the map:

“For Brok and Sindri, and for their ambitions to become the best blacksmiths in the world, training in the dwarven realm was just the beginning of the path. Of course, they created wonders like Draupnir and the Cloak of Feathers, but true genius requires a wide education. They searched for him in all nine realms, as well as in the space between the great world tree, Yggdrasil, perfecting their previous creations with the hammer Mjolnir and the great ax Leviathan. None but the gods were able to trace strange geography, but among mortals few can boast of the skill enjoyed by the Huldra brothers, whose ability to navigate and traverse realms rivals even that of Odin.”

God of War Ragnarok will be released for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022.