How Bluetooth Headphones Flooded the Market in 10 Years

In the last ten years, the Bluetooth headset market has taken a surprising turn. The quantity on sale today is almost countless, mainly because there are brands manufacturing models for different categories in order to meet the growing demand.

However, there are companies that influence even more for renovations within this segment, as they cause an uproar when their decisions impact the public’s power of choice, and, mainly, for aligning these actions with other justifying launches.

Varying prices, recharging needs, features that help classify each option are just some of the many elements inherited by the public with the popularization of Bluetooth headphones.

Whether completely wireless in-ears or headphones, the adoption of Bluetooth headphones with these formats was quick, and, in a way, mandatory in some cases. Shall we look back at the timeline of the flood over the decade?

Apple branches and diversifies

Apple not only stands out in the cell phone market, but also for being able to be disruptive and dictate a “trend”. Proof of this is that the Cupertino giant surprised and revolted many in 2020 when it removed the headphones from the iPhones case.

Consequently, the public that is a loyal user had to go in search of an alternative to the height of the smartphone to be able to take advantage of all the audio features built by Apple in the product.

AirPods

With its first version released in 2016, AirPods were a pleasant surprise in the Bluetooth headphone market. The main difference of this device, in addition to the design, was the possibility of using them without depending on any fixation cable, thus popularizing the format. true wireless.

The accessories have touch-sensitive sensors on their external parts to ensure that the desired actions would be performed precisely. This same format was kept in the second generation – popularly called AirPods 2 – but with improvements in audio.

AirPods Pro brought technologies hitherto little explored in the TWS headphones market (Image: Ivo/Canalteh)

One of Apple’s great innovations in TWS models came with the AirPods Pro in 2019, as the headphones have rubbers to facilitate fixing and sealing the sound.

Consequently, the biggest advantage came with the arrival of active noise cancellation — ANC — in the product, as this feature served as inspiration for several companies to implement in their products.

beats

Beats is a brand by Apple that already has a strong name in the audio market. In addition to having great appeal in the high-end market even before being acquired by Apple, this company has always stood out for being a manufacturer focused on premium sound equipment with high versatility.

Since the Beats Solo line received models with wireless technology, competitors began to move to reach the same level of quality in their wireless headphones.

Beats Studio remains an option in the Bluetooth headphones market (Image: Ivo/Canalteh)

However, the brand continued to progress and now also works with TWS options, such as the Beats Fit Pro. In addition to this model, the company currently has three versions of headphones in the earbuds format, especially the Beats Studio Buds.

Xiaomi and the AirDots

A lot of people don’t remember, but Xiaomi was one of the first highly popular brands not to provide headphones in the packaging of their smartphones. In fact, since the company’s first generation of cell phones, the Chinese already adopted this policy of not providing the accessory in the box with the promise of discounting this absence in the final price.

And because it has been in this position since 2011, until it took the Chinese giant to emerge with a Bluetooth headset. That’s because it was only in 2019 that Xiaomi launched the first generation of AirDots.

With a focus on being a cost-effective alternative — like most of the company’s products — the first AirDots helped popularize the subsidiary Redmi. With the TWS format, it brought a compact and intuitive look with a physical button covered with functions that varied according to the type of touch.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is one of the brand’s latest and most advanced options (Image: Ivo/Canalteh)

The main consequence of having a price below its indirect competitors — close to R$ 120 — is the audio. The sound quality has always been more focused on the mid frequencies and for gamers it was not the best option for having a high response time.

This AirDots dynamic was maintained for practically five consecutive models, until Xiaomi launched the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro. On this one, the price went up considerably, but the build and sound quality were high.

Samsung launched the Buds and surprised the public

Since AKG entered the Samsung umbrella, we’ve seen the South Korean make a welcome leap in the sound quality of their headphones. Between 2017 and 2020, the brand made a wired version of the accessories available in the packaging of its smartphones from the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note (RIP) lines.

However, in 2019 Samsung began to show signs that it would follow another path to better take advantage of this partnership with the launch of the Galaxy Buds. With several interesting features for the time, the device quickly became one of the best options for Android users, despite its price not being as inviting as the AirDots.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer premium differentials at a low price (Image: Ivo/Canalteh)

Over the years, Samsung has also brought to the market the Galaxy Buds+ models, the Galaxy Buds Live that stand out for their bean-like shape, the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 that bring design improvements and the “Transparency Mode” , which is a feature increasingly adopted in premium TWS headphones.

Proliferation remains steady and strong

Although Apple, Xiaomi and Samsung have a greater prominence in the market, we cannot forget to mention manufacturers that continue to bet on different categories and resources to deliver suitable alternatives to the public.

As is the case with JBL, which every year renews its line of TWS headphones with a focus on cost-effectiveness and delivers attractive features for the user, such as quick pairing for Android phones — fast pair — and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant personal assistants.

Sennheiser deserves a mention for being born when wired headphones still dominated, but was able to reinvent itself to provide its audience with the quality audio they are already used to with the advantage of wireless connection.

Another company worth mentioning is Edifier. An old acquaintance of those who buy audio monitors and other equipment focused on sound, the Chinese offers headphones and TWS Bluetooth options, such as the W800BT and NeoBuds Pro, for example.

Although not the focus of Amazon, Realme and Motorola, these brands have also been inclined to invest in Bluetooth headphones. Consequently, the biggest beneficiary of this variation in the market is the consumer.

So, how is your collection of Bluetooth headphones at home? Are they still countable or have you lost track of the excessive amount you have? Tell us on social media.