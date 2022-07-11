How nails warn about health and help detect diseases







The appearance of signs on the nails requires an evaluation with a dermatologist to individually evaluate each case and perform exams.

Taking care of nails is much more than going to beauty salons and nail salons. This part of the body, also called with the technical term nail plate, can indicate various health problems.

Thus, it is important to pay attention to changes in color, appearance of stains and other components that serve as an alert for many diseases. When this occurs, the recommended thing is to look for a dermatologist to individually evaluate each case and perform tests such as blood counts and others that can be determined by the doctor. When something serious is suspected, the specialist may order a biopsy.

There are diseases that are systemic, affecting one or more regions of the body, which arise both in the feet and in the hands. The most common problems are caused by kidney, skin, liver, endocrine, nutritional and autoimmune conditions.

The good news is that certain nail variations do not always indicate a serious problem — they are often caused by routine. “The toenail is less cared for and sometimes suffers more from problems. The fingernail, for example, can become more yellow and thick. “, says Valéria Zanela Franzon, dermatologist and professor of the Medicine course at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR). See below for signs that indicate problems and deserve attention.

whitish nails

Color should be taken into account when a person notices a change outside the norm. In the case of white pigmentation, the lighter tone can indicate mycoses, psoriasis, pneumonia and even heart failure.





whitish nails

The lack of some nutrients, malnutrition and a diet low in protein foods also cause the condition. “Having a paler nail can also indicate anemia. It is caused by a lack of iron and can make the nail spoon-shaped and more concave”, highlights Juliana Piquet, dermatologist and effective member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology and the American Society of Laser for Medicine and Surgery.

There is also the so-called leukonychia, in which white spots may appear in the region of the nail because of a change in the structure – but it is harmless and does not indicate a change in the body.

Generally, to treat these conditions, doctors ask the patient to investigate the cause of the problem. Therefore, it is recommended to carry out several tests and follow up with a dermatologist and specialists related to the disease of origin such as cardiologists, nutritionists and others.

yellowed nails

The color can be characterized by genetic inheritance or by the aging of the nail, leaving it thicker and with a yellowish tone.

It can also result from pigmentation caused by specific mycoses and fungi. In more severe cases, it also indicates conditions such as psoriasis, HIV and kidney disease.

Smokers can also have their nail tone changed, due to direct contact with the cigarette. The most common is this to occur in the nails of the thumb and index finger.





Yellow nails from smoking

Nails with white dots

Known as “pitting”, these small dots can appear alone and well spaced on the nail.





nails with pitting

They are linked to atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and other skin and hair conditions. “When the hole is right, it can be linked to alopecia areata. In this case, you have to treat the underlying disease, which is the condition in the hair”, explains Juliana Toma, a dermatologist at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and with a post-graduate degree. degree from the Syrian-Lebanese Institute. In rare cases, they can also indicate sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis.

bluish nails

Although it is rarer, this pigmentation can appear because of the use of specific medications. One of the most common are those that treat acne and also antimalarials that, as the name suggests, are used to treat malaria.

When this occurs, the doctor must assess whether it is necessary to suspend a particular drug and proceed with a new therapeutic line. “It is observed if the nail is the only manifestation and acceptable side effect”, reinforces Valéria Zanela Franzon, from PUCPR.

Nails with recurrent mycoses

Mycoses are caused by fungi and they can reappear when treatment is stopped. When follow-up is not performed properly, it is very common to have frequent fungal episodes.





toenail with ringworm

The problem appears with greater prevalence in the toenail and must be treated for up to six months. Already in the hands, the recommended is three to four months. The ideal is that the person respects the right time of each medication and waits for the doctor to say when he can suspend the necessary care.

In parallel, it is recommended to avoid situations and places that expose you to the risk of contamination, such as swimming pools, saunas, tight and hot shoes.

nails with lines

Known as the line of beau, they are similar to horizontal lines, and can appear after a high fever and after chemotherapy treatments. When trauma occurs in the region, it is also normal for lines to form in this place, leaving the nail more crumpled.

When the lines are dark, and appear on a single finger, the picture may indicate a melanoma, which is a skin cancer.

brittle nails

The most frequent cause, according to experts, is contact with chemicals that dry out the nails and fingers. The ideal is always to apply cream on this part of the body and make the skin well hydrated.





brittle nails

Another very common reason is a diet low in protein, biotin (also known as B7) and other B vitamins. In the case of vegetarian and vegan patients, the ideal is to supplement B12 and other nutrients to prevent nails break often.

Red nails

The reddish tone, especially in the shape of a half moon, can indicate the presence of rheumatological diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The red, around the skin in this region, can be caused by fungi and bacteria, which “invade” the nail after the cuticle is removed. “Cuticle is protection. Culturally, we remove it, but the ideal is never to do that. The recommended thing is to hydrate and not push hard”, says Piquet.

wavy nails

This occurs mainly because of the weekly cuticle removal. Curls can arise due to the excessive force of the trowel and other materials during enamelling.

Specialists also warn and contraindicate the placement of gel nails. The removal process is aggressive and can leave the nail layer very weak and bruised.

Nails with difficult healing

When there are healing problems linked to this part of the body, it can be an indication of diabetes. This is due to the circulatory process, which can be associated with the disease and even with bleeding.

“More advanced diabetes leaves the circulation deficient. The nail becomes ugly, thick and with spots. It may even have black spots that are known as splinter hemorrhage”, concludes Piquet.

Originally published text https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-62078113