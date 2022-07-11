How nails warn about health and help detect diseases

Jenni Smith 12 seconds ago Health Comments Off on How nails warn about health and help detect diseases 0 Views

  • Priscila Carvalho
  • From Rio de Janeiro to BBC News Brazil

Hand

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The appearance of signs on the nails requires an evaluation with a dermatologist to individually evaluate each case and perform exams.

Taking care of nails is much more than going to beauty salons and nail salons. This part of the body, also called with the technical term nail plate, can indicate various health problems.

Thus, it is important to pay attention to changes in color, appearance of stains and other components that serve as an alert for many diseases. When this occurs, the recommended thing is to look for a dermatologist to individually evaluate each case and perform tests such as blood counts and others that can be determined by the doctor. When something serious is suspected, the specialist may order a biopsy.

There are diseases that are systemic, affecting one or more regions of the body, which arise both in the feet and in the hands. The most common problems are caused by kidney, skin, liver, endocrine, nutritional and autoimmune conditions.

The good news is that certain nail variations do not always indicate a serious problem — they are often caused by routine. “The toenail is less cared for and sometimes suffers more from problems. The fingernail, for example, can become more yellow and thick. “, says Valéria Zanela Franzon, dermatologist and professor of the Medicine course at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR). See below for signs that indicate problems and deserve attention.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

New decision determines transfer of young man who had his body burned – Gerais

Young man burned in Botelhos and remains hospitalized in a serious condition at Santa Casa …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved