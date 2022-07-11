how to see my rose?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

O Nubank went viral on Twitter on June 30th and reached the top of the trending topics (most commented topics), after announcing that it was going to increase the credit card limit of approximately 500 thousand customers.

This subject always generates a lot of repercussion on social networks, even more by users who have little purchasing power to use it. So, to improve this situation, the bank took action and made a massive increase.

Some Nubank customers constantly complain about the limit initially offered. Depending on who opens the account, the limit can be much lower, starting with BRL 0 or else BRL 50. See below the statement presented by the company about the increase:

Many people were happy with the raise, however those who didn’t get the raise were disappointed. In view of this, the bank was asked about not updating the card’s limit.

Nubank reported that it carries out credit analysis frequently, and that certain financial behaviors may contribute to the limit increasing more quickly. Check out important tips below:

Pay the invoice by the due date;

Keep income updated on the Nubank app;

Concentrate all expenses on the card;

Avoid being negative at SPC and Serasa (credit protection agencies);

Develop a good relationship with the digital bank.

How do I know if my limit has increased?

Now, if you want to know if you got the limit increase, access the Nubank application, click on the “Credit Card” tab. Finally, tap on “Adjust Limit”. If you have available balance, you can manually increase it.

How to open a Nubank account?

Nubank is a financial company that works with credit cards, fintechs, investments, among others. So, if you don’t have an account yet and want to open it, here’s how to do it.

First, access the Nubank page;

Then, fill in your full name, CPF and email;

Click on “I want to be Nubank”;

Wait a few days for the bank’s review and confirmation.

