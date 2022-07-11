Hulk x Daronco: video shows conversation between Atlético-MG striker and referee; chat is longer than a minute | athletic-mg

In the final minutes of the game between Atlético-MG and São Paulo and shortly after the end of the match, Hulk and Anderson Daronco talked on the field, images captured by the Premiere broadcast. (see video above) . Upon leaving the pitch, the Galo striker made strong statements. Reported referee’s threatening tone .

– When the game was over he said: “be careful what you say outside”. I said “why?”, and he replied “because it’s not the last game I’ll referee from you”. Is this a threat or not? I don’t know. In front of my four children, it was the conversation I had with him there. – said Hulk.

The striker did not hide his dissatisfaction with the refereeing of Daronco in the goalless draw for the Brazilian. The criteria and the non-marking of a penalty were in the target of the Atletico striker.

Still on the field, 50 minutes into the second half, it is possible to see Hulk and Daronco talking. Miranda, defender of São Paulo and central figure in the penalty claimed by the striker, is close.

The game ends, and Hulk heads to the refereeing trio, also made up of assistants Rafael da Silva Alves and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor), positioned in the center of the pitch. He speaks directly to Daronco, now under the eyes of Jandrei, the tricolor goalkeeper. The referee also manifests. The conversation lasts more than a minute.

Jandrei leaves the place. Hulk and Daronco continue talking. Igor Rabello and Calebe, both from Galo, approach. Hulk, at this point, talks to one of the helpers. The attacker returns to talk to the referee. Éder, from São Paulo, follows closely. He even talks to Hulk, putting his hand over his mouth, in a few moments. He removes the Atletico striker, who continues to head towards Daronco. In the end, the two attackers talk alone.

in contact with the ge, referee Anderson Daronco declined to comment. He claimed there is nothing to say about Hulk’s lines and refereeing in the match.

The report also contacted the CBF asking for a position. The entity’s advice responded that “the arbitration is only manifested through formal requests from clubs or analyzes posted on the CBF website after the rounds have ended”.

