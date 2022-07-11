‘I haven’t had sex for years’, says Baby do Brasil | celebrities

Bob Wolfenson/The Globe Singer talks about meeting Jesus and sexual abstinence

Thursday, June 30th, 7pm. After numerous attempts to record day and time, the interview with Baby do Brasil was finally scheduled. But it took a while for the meeting with the singer to materialize, and she appeared on the computer screen with her multicolored hair, radiant smile and unmistakable voice. From 19:00, it went to 20:00. Then, involved with work matters and still without dinner, she rescheduled for 11 pm. At midnight, the conversation started and made the dawn seem like day.

For three and a half hours, Baby talked about past, present and future. She analyzed the feeling of reaching 70 years old (she has a birthday on the 18th), remembered when a doctor said she would not be able to get pregnant (Baby and Pepeu Gomes have six children), remembered life in community with the Novos Baianos and opened details about her marriage to her ex.

The duo will be on stage on the 23rd, in Bahia (on the 13th of August, they will perform at Vivo Rio), starting the commemorative tour “140 degrees” (in reference to the seven decades of both). The day before, the album “Baby & Pepeu ao Vivo no Noites Cariocas” will be released, recorded in Morro da Urca, on all streaming platforms.

In the interview, in which Baby prayed for the internet to work again and celebrated the fact that the interviewer was Jewish (“How wonderful, your Jehovah is mine! I am also a daughter of Abraham”), she narrated the conversion to the Gospel, described the moment he saw God and Jesus Christ, stressed that he will only have sex again when he has a partner approved by the Lord and talked about the specter of cancellation. Below are the best excerpts.



How do you feel on the eve of turning 70?



On the 18th of July, I launch the campaign “You don’t turn 70 like you used to”. I gave up being an adult. I’m feeling like 12 and 18, something like, wow! It seems that everything I’ve experienced is there, like a wonderful movie. I feel renewed, in energy and head, and I have a full understanding of my trajectory on planet Earth. I am flooded with the joy of not having hurts or resentments stored in my chest.

How does it relate to the mirror?



The older you are, the wiser you become. Anyone who doesn’t realize this should stop everything, restart the thinking machine and get a pastor or a legal psychoanalyst. But you have to take care of the equipment. We, who are not of the time of Adam and do not have access to the nutrients of that time, must maintain the physique. I do bio-orthomolecular therapy and put the beauty chip, which controls my hormones. I only replace bioidentical hormones. I take collagen peptides, vitamin supplements, I do weight training and dance a lot, the girl dances… I’ve had plastic surgery, botox, silicone. Now, I’m dying to get the little skin out of my eye, let’s see when it happens.



How is it going on tour with Pepeu?



A cheap. Every 50 years, there’s that jubilee thing, the time of restitution. We are living a jubilee. Being with Pepeu on stage is a great blessing for both of us, for our six children and three grandchildren. It means how much we can live a spectacular friendship in an emotional maturity that is also spectacular, after 18 years of marriage and a period of silence. What we experienced was very strong.

You were part of the new Bahians, whose album, “acabou chorare”, from 1972, occupied the first place in a list of the 100 greatest MPB albums organized, in 2007, by Rolling Stone magazine. What are your memories of that time?

We had a purpose to make something that would last forever. We were in love with the same artists, João Gilberto, Tom Zé, Caetano, Gil, Jimi Hendrix, Elza Soares. We lived together from 1969 to 1979 and we had a common life. We became family, without the family’s face. We shared everything, food, bills.

How was the relationship with drugs?



The drug that existed was marijuana. Cocaine came later. The only thing that was used in the group, but not as an addiction, was marijuana. Drink, no. None of us drank. Today I consider marijuana very dangerous. So many friends who died from cocaine, how many overdoses in the world… Drugs leave a strong death mark.



Was your marriage to Pepeu monogamous? Or, at some point, did they open the relationship?



I’ve seen many open marriages break up. It does not work. We didn’t have a modern marriage, it was always a couple for 18 years. During this period, our six children were born. I wish I had a football team.

Were the children planned?



None of them. At 17, I went to the gynecologist. He told me that he would never be able to have children because my uterus had very long handles. He said he didn’t even need to take the pill. I thought: “When there is no way out on Earth, in Heaven there is”. The day came when I wanted to be a mother. I was 18. I went to the corner of my room, knelt down and said: “God, I need to have children, I need to know what human beings are like from birth”. Two months later, she was pregnant.

Was your spiritual side already touched?



I had visions since I was little. My aunt and grandmother were religious, and I liked to see them in prayer. I became a God hunter. Where, where? It’s here, there, I’ve been to various places. Until one day, in 1999, I asked God for a revelation. He said he wanted an hour with me a day for a month, and that I would be testified. Three days later, I was having a birthday and my doctor, Eduardo Gomes, called and said: “Baby, my heart asks me to tell you something, I dedicated an hour a day to God and He revealed everything to me”. I yelled, “What? Said? I believe!”. I then met the bishop who baptized me and began 31 days of prayer. On the first day, I went to Heaven. I saw the Lord Jesus and the Father. I said to Jesus: “How beautiful, you have the eyes of a 4-year-old child!”. Father was there too, handsome and strong, like a warrior, covered in clouds. His face was pure light. I entered the womb of God and was generated again. I spent 14 years in gospel and I’m a “popstora” (a mix of pop and pastora).

Former player and commentator Walter Casagrande in his biography “Travessia” that your relationship ended because you don’t have sex. Misses?



Today I understand how the energy body is connected to the spiritual world. Sexual energy is powerful, at the time of orgasm, the channels open. If not under an alliance, open to everything that comes. As an evangelical pastor, I need to take care of my energy. I didn’t die for sex, but I want to save myself from having sex with anyone who is not approved by God.



And vibrator, sex toys?



Nothing, not even masturbation. I haven’t had sex for many years. If I have to be in a relationship, I want Him to refer me. To be a “popstora”, I have to have control over my flesh. I need to be intense spiritually.

We are in a presidential election year. Do you already know who to vote for?



Know. But the declaration will only be made under the hand of God. I’m ashamed to see people I love get aggressive when they find out that their friend’s candidate isn’t the same as theirs. As Mahatma Ghandi says, differences of opinion should never be grounds for hostility. I see so much anger and disrespect from all sides. People cannot say what they think under the threat of losing social media. During the pandemic, when talking about the medicine he had taken (Ivermectin), they wrote: “Sad end of you”. But I’m loving to haters. I say, “You can’t stop loving me because I don’t think like you.”



Afraid of being cancelled?



I’m not afraid of things. Who is with me is the Father.

Have you been vaccinated against Covid-19?



Yes, I took all four doses.

What do you expect from the decade ahead?



For my part, I’m going to deliver a wonderful album and a new show, after that moment with Pepeu. I want to compose a lot, focus on instruments and my gospel band. A book is being finished about my life so far. In this decade, I’m going to ask God to hold back the end of the world a little bit to give time to save more people. However, the apocalypse is at hand. I will pray twice as much as I already pray.