‘I was a mule and carried drugs to Morocco’, says Cameron Díaz – Entertainment

“I was used as a mule and carried drugs to Morocco,” actress Cameron Díaz, 49, told the podcast. Second Life at the when you leave “retirement” to go back to the movies. The star claimed she was “used” to smuggle in illicit substances weeks before she landed her life-changing role in the film. The mask.

According to the English tabloid Daily Mail, the star is planning to return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus. She is set to star, alongside Jamie Foxx, in the comedy Back in Actionstill untitled in Portuguese.

Cameron, once one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, recalled the beginning of her career, when she worked as a model and struggled in Paris. At this stage, she accepted being used as a “mule”. to the podcast Second Lifeshe explained that she had saved up enough money to move to the French capital and become a model, but had no luck finding a job there.





According to the Daily Mail, Cameron claimed not to know that he was carrying illegal substances until he arrived at the airport and, when he realized, he panicked.

“A blonde girl, with blue eyes, ripped jeans, platform boots and with her hair down, lands alone in Morocco, that was really very insecure”, he says.





The actress says she was approached by airport employees, who asked about her luggage. “I don’t know, it’s not mine, I have no idea who it is and that was the only job I got in Paris.” She left her suitcase with airport officials and got out of prison for drug trafficking.

The big opportunity came through with the invitation of a casting agent. The producers were looking for a female lead to star opposite Jim Carrey in what became the 1994 hit, The mask. At the time, she even stated that she “didn’t act”.





“I had just gotten my period, there was no way I could put on anything sexy that day. I was like, ‘Are you kidding?'” the blonde recalled.

But describing director Chuck Russell as “great”, the actress said he soothed her: “You’re my Tina Carlyle and I’m going to prepare you for this role.”

It prepared so well that Cameron Díaz collected leading roles in blockbusters such as Love Doesn’t Take a Vacation, Love game in Las Vegas and The Panthers.



