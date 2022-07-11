icon for 20 years collapsed due to economic problems

Telefunken, a German company that became famous in Brazil until the end of the 80’s for the manufacture of radios and televisions, is back in Brazil.

After 33 years out of the market, the brand returned with a line of home appliances and small appliances, but without TVs – historic products that were present in Brazilian homes.

Brazilian affective memory

Unknown to the youngest, the models are still part of the affective memory of many people over 35, at least.

The famous televisions were square, heavy, with a button for each channel and audio output on the front of the TV. Even older models were made of wood.

The devices remained among the families even after the closure of the factories and the announcement of the discontinuation of the brand in Brazil – which occurred in 1989. The period was marked by hyperinflation and economic turmoil that led to the closure of different national and international industries in the period.

At the time, Telefunken was bought by Gradiente – another giant in the sector at the time.

The brand’s return took place thanks to a licensing agreement signed in 2020. Someco, an Argentinean capital company with 25 years of operations in Brazil, is Telefunken’s representative in Latin America.

To UOLthe company’s director, Marcelo Palacios, explained the importance of affective memory for the rescue of the brand in the country.

“Here in Brazil, we detected that there is a very important positive and affective memory for the brand, everyone has a father or a grandfather who had the Telefunken TV, but now, the objective is not to explore and develop televisions, but solutions that complement the market. Telefunken in the world has gone through a phase of redefinition of the brand, which has been totally renewed and is aligned for this new face of development of connected products.”

Coffee makers, mixers and ovens

Instead of radios and TVs, the brand now offers products such as home theater, electric ovens, coffeemakers with dual systems for ground coffee and coffee capsules, modern mixers and electric kettles. The products will be manufactured in China and shipped to the Brazilian, Argentine and Chilean markets.

Telefunken brand returns to Brazil with home appliances like mixer Image: Disclosure

The items are already on sale in physical stores and are also available on marketplaces. However, the official re-debut of the brand is scheduled for this Monday (11), at Eletro Show – a fair of home appliances and electronics.

For economist Ricardo Macedo, the sale of these new products benefits from a moment after the pandemic, when people turned even more to home care.

“People celebrate the return of traditional brands, which actually underwent a repositioning. In this case, Telefunken is taking advantage of a niche that grew during the pandemic, when many people started to enjoy the house more, to do more sophisticated things in the kitchen , and the company takes advantage of this by delivering more technological products.”

120-year-old German company

Telefunken was founded on May 27, 1903 in Berlin, Germany. It pioneered wireless information transmission and was commanded by Kaiser Wilhelm II, the last German Emperor and King of Prussia, known for being a promoter of science.

The company influenced the development of radio and communication engineering around the world. In Brazil, it officially arrived in 1940, made history manufacturing radios and televisions and gained prominence for the launch of the PAL-M color transmission system in 1970.

In Brazil, the brand left the market in 1989, and in other countries in 1996. The return of Telefunken took place in 2009, since the rights to the brand were acquired by a German investor, Telefunken Licenses, which provided the return of the name to the market. International.

In Brazil, the return negotiations took place in 2020 with the availability of the products two year later. Palacios explained that the arrival in the country took longer due to production and logistics challenges faced by various industries in the world.

Currently, the brand is present in 120 countries.