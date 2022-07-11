If the money falls, take it; when it comes to voting, it’s bananas, says Lula

Criticized temporary increase in aid; “Why does this fascist think that the people will be treated like ignorant or cattle?”

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized this Saturday (July 9, 2022) the temporary increase in Auxílio Brasil and the granting of benefits that the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is trying to approve in the Chamber. The so-called PEC of kindnesses provides for payments until December 2022.

“Why does this fascist think that the people will be treated like ignorant or cattle, and that he thinks he will buy with a 6-month program?”, questioned Lula, referring to Bolsonaro. The vote on the PEC in the Chamber’s plenary was postponed to Tuesday (July 12), in a defeat for the government.

The PT suggested that whoever receives the benefits should withdraw the money but not vote for the reelection of the current Chief Executive.

“If the money falls into your account, take it and buy what to eat, and when you vote, give them a banana and vote for us to change the history of this country”declared. “At the time of voting, you have to vote on who will definitely take care of this country”.

A pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, the PT participated in an act in Diadema, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The event was also attended by the former governor and pre-candidate for vice-president on Lula’s ticket, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) and the former governor of São Paulo. Marcio França (PSB). Watch (5min39s):

Lula also criticized other programs of the Bolsonaro government, such as Casa Verde Amarela. “I think I ran out of ink, because [ele] made no green and yellow houses”he said.

According to the PT, Bolsonaro ended the rights of workers to transform them into “semi slaves”. Lula illustrated the situation with an app delivery person.

“He has no vacation, 13th [salário]paid weekly rest, and if he falls, breaks his bike, and gets hurt, he has no help to buy another one”. declared. “What world is this? It is the time of slavery, and he calls it a micro-entrepreneur”.

The former president said that he will support anyone who wants to undertake, and that he will “put the BNDES [Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social] to make an investment”.

Lula said that he has held meetings with business owners and that he likes businessmen. “We want the company to progress”, stated. The PT, however, criticized the sector’s concern with the spending ceiling.

“You know what makes me pissed off? It’s just that I meet with businessmen and they just want to know about the tax ceiling, tax policy, tax guarantees. There’s not one who opens his mouth to say ‘where’s the social guarantee? where is the salary cap?

“They only talk about bank, bank, bank, bank. We want to know about jobs, our salary, the worker’s income, the quality of the food”.

Lula still said again that he will “to finish” with the cost ceiling.

Watch Lula’s speech in full (42min12s):