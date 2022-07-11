“If you have money allocated to any of these funds, redeem it immediately”: analyst reveals 15 famous investment funds you should stay away from

You investment funds they are in second place in the preference of Brazilians who want to make their money work, only behind the savings account. According to data from Anbima, 5% of Brazilians invest in funds.

Most likely, if you are not the investor, you know someone from your life cycle who invests in funds. Investment funds are a good way to let your money work in the hands of a professional manager, without having to worry about getting your hands dirty to buy or sell assets.

In fact, several funds fulfill their role well: they manage to outperform the reference indices and give the expected return to the investor.

On the other hand, some investment funds with the largest number of shareholders in Brazil are a real “hole”. The alert comes from Bruno Mérola, a fund specialist at Empiricus, Brazil’s largest independent financial publisher.

The analyst made a list of the 15 worst investment funds in the country. If you have money invested in them, you must redeem them immediately. To make matters worse, these funds are among the most popular in the country and are operated by traditional institutions.

Two investment funds withdrew BRL 57 million from Brazilians

As an example, two of the investment funds highly not recommended by Bruno Mérola have almost 500 thousand investors, who have allocated approximately R$ 12 billion to them.

These two funds have exorbitant annual fees in relation to others with the same purpose. In one of them, 151,000 shareholders failed to earn BRL 21.9 million. In another, 337,000 shareholders failed to earn BRL 35.5 million because they did not know exactly where they were putting the money.

Taking into account only these two funds, the banks took over BRL 57 million. The result for investors? A worse return than the CDI.

The low performance is mainly the result of three factors that are present in most funds that do not justify their investment:

High administration fees;

Misallocation of resources by managers;

Bad tax planning.

Why do “banks” top the list of the worst funds?

There are two main reasons why so many Brazilians invest in funds that do not bring returns or, in the worst case, cause losses: the interest of banks and the lack of knowledge of Brazilians about finance.

These two factors also help to understand why savings, which currently yield just over 6% a year (a figure lower than yields on very low-risk government bonds), are the source of investment for 29% of the population.

You must have already been bombarded by advertisements from your bank encouraging investment in savings accounts. It is obvious that, for large organizations, it is much more interesting for the client to invest in something that gives them more advantage than the investors themselves.

With mutual funds, the same thing happens. Banks charge abusive management fees that, in many cases, make the return lower than it would be in a fair-fee fund.

As if that weren’t enough, in many cases bank managers are commissioned by the number of clients they get for a given fund. That is, your manager may be more interested in the commission you will earn by referring the investment fund than in the possible return you will get.

All this leads to another determining factor for such a large number of people in investments considered to be a “hollow”: the lack of knowledge of Brazilians.

It is normal that the vast majority of people, when being bombarded with offers by the manager or bank employee, do not understand absolutely nothing of what is being said. But it shouldn’t be.

Of course, you don’t need to know all sorts of terms, conditions and options related to investments. The point is: whenever you receive an “irrefutable” proposal from a “bank”, don’t take actions based on pressure.

Get home, do research and analyze if that investment is, in fact, what you are looking for, and if it will be the best option.

It is important to know: there are investments that will make you money. but not all.

See the 15 worst investment funds in Brazil

In Bruno Mérola’s report, in addition to knowing the 15 worst investment funds, you will also know what to value and avoid when choosing a fund.

The analyst’s message is clear: “If you, a friend or family member has an allocation in any of these funds, our recommendation is straightforward: request redemption immediately. Your pocket will thank you, nothing justifies leaving so much money on the table for nothing.”

To access the report with the 15 worst investment funds in Brazil, as well as tips for finding the best ones, just click on the button below.