Illness leaves part of the body paralyzed

Wesley Safadão needed hospitalization and surgery in a hurry

The life of Wesley Safadão It hasn’t been easy since he had to be hospitalized on June 29. It turns out that the artist had a diagnosis of herniated disc between the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, with narrowing of the vertebral canal and significant compression of the neurological structures.

Thus, Wesley Safadão underwent correction surgery last Thursday (7). the neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Junior was the one who performed the procedure, where he claimed that the famous was at risk of losing leg movements.

Due to the symptoms of the disease, Wesley Safadão had pain in his private parts and had his buttocks anesthetized. These symptoms are called Cauda Equina Syndrome”, which the singer was almost developing. This occurs by compression and inflammation of the nerves in the lower part of the spinal canal, which can cause paralysis, loss of movement, urinary and bowel incontinence.

After all, what is a herniated disc?

According to the physiotherapist and director of the ITC Vertebral de Guarulhos, Dr. Bernardo Sampaio, people often self-diagnose a herniated disc. The professional also points out that low back pain is often caused by daily activities that were done incorrectly. However, the patient with these symptoms should look for a specialist so that an assertive diagnosis is made and so that the conditions do not evolve into more limiting and even more serious conditions. Depending on the stage of rupture, herniated disc can be considered serious. Before being called a carrier of the disease, it is necessary to know the symptoms, pointed out by the doctor: Persistence of pain for a prolonged time;

Considerable worsening of pain in simple day-to-day activities;

Tingling and numbness in the lower or upper limbs;

Loss of bladder or bowel control;

Feeling heavy and weak in the legs or arms;

Headaches associated with pain in the back of the neck and extending to the shoulders. Still according to Dr. Bernardo Sampaio, the regression of herniated discs may not be related to the symptoms presented to the patient. In many cases, the person has the hernia on the image but has no symptoms.

Thus, the orientation is that a physical therapist does a complete functional assessment, where the region will be examined. An MRI scan is able to tell whether or not the stage of fibrocartilaginous material rupture is related to the patient’s symptoms. Adding this to the neurological symptoms, the hernia is truly detected.