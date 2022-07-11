‘I’m broke’, says widow of municipal guard and PT treasurer murdered by Bolsonaro supporter in Foz do Iguaçu | West and Southwest

Pamela Suelen Silva, widow of the municipal guard and treasurer of PT Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, said this Sunday (10th) that she is “without ground” with the death of her husband. The crime took place in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná.

Marcelo, 50, died after being shot at his own birthday party on Saturday night (9) . He was taken to the Municipal Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. In addition to his wife, he leaves four children.

“It’s extremely stupid what happened, losing the father of my children to ridiculous extremism. This is horrible. The pain of the whole family is terrible,” said Pamela. Everything that is happening is irreparable.”

The Civil Police reported that the man who shot Marcelo Arruda is Federal Criminal Police officer Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho. The incident report cites that the police officer arrived at the scene shouting “here is Bolsonaro!”

According to Pamela, Marcelo was shot after the congratulations celebration, with the party already nearing its end. Before, when approached by the Federal Criminal Police, the PT treasurer said that it was a private party and would have asked Guaranho to leave the place.

“He (Jorge) told Marcelo: ‘I’m going back, I’m going back’. When he returned, he got out of the car shooting”, says Pamela. “I hope there is justice and that all this violence ends. It only causes tragedy.”

A security camera recorded the moment the policeman broke into the birthday party and killed the municipal guard. The images show an exchange of fire and the two wounded.

Until the last update of this report, there was no clear information about the health status of Guaranho. The Civil Police even reported that he died, but later stated that it was not possible to confirm his death. The hospital to which Guaranho was taken also does not confirm the death.

THE RPCthe Secretary of Public Security of Foz do Iguaçu, Marcos Antonio Jahnke, lamented the death and stated that the Civil Police will investigate the motives for the crime.

“From what we realized it was political intolerance,” said the secretary.