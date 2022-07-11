In a rare appearance, Giulia Gam is caught walking on the edge of Rio de Janeiro

Missing from TV for five years, Giulia Gam is caught enjoying a sunny day with a friend in Rio de Janeiro

This Sunday (10), the actress Giulia Gam made a rare public appearance while enjoying a sunny day in Rio de Janeiro.

Accompanied by a friend, the 55-year-old artist was seen during a walk along the Rio coast.

To beat the winter heat, the veteran chose a gray tank top, black sports shorts, running shoes and completed the look with a crossbody bag.

In fact, she didn’t miss the opportunity to refresh herself and stopped at a street vendor to drink some poop water under the shade of a tree. What life!

please note that Giulia Gam has been away from the small screens since 2017, when he made the soap opera Boogie Oogie. The actress is very concerned about privacy and does not usually make many appearances.

Look:

Photo: AgNews

Photo: AgNews

RARE MOMENT!

The excited actress Giulia Gam showed his owl side and went to his son’s show, Theo Bial. Proudly, she was in the front row watching the heir’s presentation.

Launching himself as a singer, the boy auditioned for his album Vertigo and received friends and relatives at Espaço Na Moral Produções in Leblon. The intimate performance was only for a few guests.

