In audio, witness describes what happened at the party of the PT treasurer shot dead by Bolsonaro supporter | Paraná

In the early hours of Sunday (10), the municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, 50, was shot dead at his own birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu, western Paraná. In audio, a witness describes what happened at the event. listen above .

The Civil Police reported that the man who shot Marcelo Arruda is Federal Criminal Police officer Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho. The incident report cites that the police officer arrived at the scene shouting “This is Bolsonaro!”. Understand the case below.

“We were at the PT-themed party. Around 11:30 pm/11:00 pm, a guy who was not invited, who no one knows, came with the car to the front and started shouting from inside the car, ‘it’s Bolsonaro, you sons of bitches. p…, you bastards, it’s the myth’ and I don’t know what”.

“He started shouting something about Bolsonaro from inside the car. At that, Marcelo went to the front, half thinking he was a guest. Then, at that, the guy takes a gun out the window, points it at Marcelo, points at everyone Then Marcelo sees that the business is serious, Marcelo had a glass of beer in his hand, throws it at the guy and hides, tries to protect himself from the line of fire”.

“The guy was with a woman and a baby inside the car. His wife starts yelling at him: ‘stop it, let’s go, let’s go’. Then, at that, the guy starts to go forward and talk ‘ I’m going to come back and kill all of you bastards.’

“About fifteen minutes later the guy came back. And in the interim of these fifteen, twenty minutes, Marcelo says: ‘if this crazy guy comes back, I’ll get my gun’. Marcelo went to get his gun from the car and put it on his waist. . Then fifteen or twenty minutes passed, the guy came back and when he arrived, he pointed the gun at Marcelo and Marcelo said ‘stop, police'”.

“Then the two pointed at each other, Marcelo saying it was the police, the guy shot Marcelo in the knee, Marcelo fell. The guy got on top of Marcelo and fired another shot to execute Marcelo and Marcelo managed to turn around and shoot five shots in the guy. If it wasn’t for that, he would have slaughtered him in the middle of the party”.

The server was taken to the Municipal Hospital, but could not resist the injuries and died. He leaves a wife and four children.

The Civil Police reported that the man who shot Marcelo Arruda is Federal Criminal Police officer Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho. When he was hit by Guaranho, Marcelo Arruda, who was armed, retaliated and hit the policeman. Until the last update of this report, there was no clear information about the health status of Guaranho. The Civil Police even reported that he died, but later stated that it was not possible to confirm his death.

According to the corporation, it was a discussion at a birthday party and more details will be released at a press conference this Sunday afternoon. The case is being investigated by the Homicide Department.

THE RPCthe Secretary of Public Security of Foz do Iguaçu, Marcos Antonio Jahnke, lamented the death and stated that the Civil Police will investigate the motives for the crime.

“From what we realized it was political intolerance,” said the secretary.

The Municipality of Foz do Iguaçu said, in a statement, that Marcelo Arruda was from the first group of the Municipal Guard and had been in the corporation for 28 years. The guard was also director of the Union of Municipal Employees of Foz do Iguaçu (Sismufi).