In Copa America debut, Brazil wins classic against Argentina

Last Saturday, July 9, Brazil debuted in the Women’s Copa America and won, 4-0, the classic against rival Argentina. The goals were scored by Adriana, twice, Bia Zaneratto and Debinha. Thus, the selection conquers its first three points in the competition and the leadership of group B.

The Brazilian team managed to control the ball possession and neutralize the opponent throughout the game. Despite not creating several scoring opportunities, every time he was in condition he finished and scored. On the other hand, he suffered little with the rivals, it was just two kicks against the goal of the Brazilian goalkeeper, Lorena.

Pia Sundhage comments on her debut, “there were 4 fantastic goals and a great first step for Brazil in the Copa América. One of our strategies was to make a high line to leave Argentina offside and challenge their line defensively. Our attack has a lot of personality and It was a good start, although at times the players were out of position in the tactical scheme.”

Brazil’s next match will be against Uruguay, on Tuesday (12), at 6 pm.