In order not to run out of health insurance, PJs join collective plans







Photo: Adobe Stock

The service in the SUS is bad and the health plans are very expensive. How to circumvent this situation? One of the most used outlets is joining a collective plan by legal entities. According to data from last May collected by the healthtech Sami Saúde, communication professionals (journalists, advertisers and broadcasters) currently correspond to 19% of the customer base that makes use of this resource.

In addition to communication professionals, other sectors stand out in Sami’s base: scientific, technical and administrative services (18%) and complementary activities of vehicle trade and repair (14%).

As many of these professionals have CNPJ – categorized as MEIs – Sami’s health plan has become the alternative for access to health, at the most affordable price, guaranteeing quality and a differentiated model that enables comprehensive care with access to a trusted doctor.

With a base of over 9,000 members ― between MEIs, MEs, etc. ―, 75% of them did not have health insurance until they hired healthtech.

Who comments on the situation of MEIs and PJs in general is Vitor Asseituno, president and co-founder of Sami Saúde.