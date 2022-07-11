In order not to run out of health insurance, PJs join collective plans

The service in the SUS is bad and the health plans are very expensive. How to circumvent this situation? One of the most used outlets is joining a collective plan by legal entities. According to data from last May collected by the healthtech Sami Saúde, communication professionals (journalists, advertisers and broadcasters) currently correspond to 19% of the customer base that makes use of this resource.

In addition to communication professionals, other sectors stand out in Sami’s base: scientific, technical and administrative services (18%) and complementary activities of vehicle trade and repair (14%).

As many of these professionals have CNPJ – categorized as MEIs – Sami’s health plan has become the alternative for access to health, at the most affordable price, guaranteeing quality and a differentiated model that enables comprehensive care with access to a trusted doctor.

With a base of over 9,000 members ― between MEIs, MEs, etc. ―, 75% of them did not have health insurance until they hired healthtech.

Who comments on the situation of MEIs and PJs in general is Vitor Asseituno, president and co-founder of Sami Saúde.





