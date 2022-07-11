In presentation, Haaland explains why he chose City over Real Madrid or Barcelona and already provokes Manchester United

Manchester City: Haaland was officially presented as a reinforcement of the citizens this Sunday (10th), with a crowd party

Erling Haaland was officially presented as reinforcement of the Manchester City this Sunday (10th), with a crowd party in front of the Etihad Stadium. Right off the bat, he already drove the crowd wild by taunting his rival. Manchester United.

The 21-year-old striker reached the citizens coming from Borussia Dortmund for 60 million euros (R$ 379.3 million). He will be the new owner of shirt 9 in the team commanded by Josep Guardiola.

When asked which team he most wants to face in the Premier LeagueHaaland has already drawn applause.

“I didn’t want to say those words… But Manchester United!”, fired the Norwegian.

In recent months, Haaland has had his name scouted at Old Trafford, as well as giants like Real Madrid and barcelona. However, the athlete said that the fact that his father, Alf-Inge Haalandhaving a player for City, made him a fan of the celestial team since he was a child.

The killer also confessed to having several of the former striker’s shirts. Sergio Aguerotop scorer in the history of citizensand stated that the Argentine was always his inspiration when he was young.

In addition, the new shirt 9 recalled a match between Borussia Dortmund and City, in the last Champions Leagueto explain his desire to play for the British club.

“You see things on TV, but when you actually meet people, it’s totally different. I experienced a little of that. (Against City) I didn’t even touch the ball for 25 minutes. I even said to Gündogan: ‘Please , stop doing this tiki-taka all the time,'” he joked.

“It’s a different level of play, I have to admit. The way City approach the game, the way they play, the way they create chances. I wanted to be a part of that,” he explained.

“At the end of the day, I had this feeling inside me. The feeling, the way of playing. I had this feeling for City,” he added.

The striker ended by saying that he wants to have “fun” in Manchester, while helping the club to seek the much-desired Champions League trophy.

“As a striker, I like to have fun. When I have fun, I score goals. I smile and I like to play football. I hope to smile a lot here”, he laughed.

“It will be a big challenge. Coming to a new country, playing in a new league, working with a new manager… But I know what it’s like to change clubs. I’ve done it a few times. So I’m ready to face the challenge”, guaranteed.

In addition to Haaland, City also introduced three other players this Sunday: forward Julian Alvarez, formerly of River Plate; the sock Kalvin Phillips, formerly of Leeds United; and the goalkeeper Stefan Ortegaex-Arminia Bielefeld.