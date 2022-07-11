Internacional vs América-MG: where to watch, probable teams and embezzlement

This Monday, July 11, Internacional x América-MG will face each other for the end of the 16th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be played at Estádio Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre.

For the match, Mano Menezes should not count on the right-back Bustos and the midfielder Alan Patrick, who left feeling against Colo Colo-CHI in the middle of the week, and, possibly, will be preserved. Another absence is the center forward Matheus Cadorini, sent off against Ceará, for the last round of the Brasileirão.

Meanwhile, Vagner Mancini will have difficulties to climb América-MG, mainly in the offensive sector. Wellington Paulista, Everaldo and Aloísio are injured and should not be used. The other absences are on account of Éder and Henrique Almeida, who will serve automatic suspension, due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

On the other hand, the duel will also feature some returns. At Coelho, right-back Patric returns after suspension. Colorado already has midfielder Edenilson, for example, who was spared in the last game, for the national competition.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

INTERNATIONAL X AMERICA-MG

Date: July 11, 2022

Time: 8pm (from Brasilia)

Place: Beira-Rio Stadium, Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (both from SP)

Video referee – VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Where to watch: SportTV, Premiere

Where to follow: Real time LANCE!, Radio Itatiaia, Radio Super FM

INTERNATIONAL (Coach: Mano Menezes)

Daniel; Heitor, Vitão, Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Edenilson, Carlos de Pena, Pedro Henrique and Taison; German

Embezzlement: Matheus Cadorini (suspended), Alan Patric and Bustos (muscle wear)

AMERICA-MG (Coach: Vagner Mancini)

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Luan Patrick, Germán Conti and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Índio Ramírez and Alê; Felipe Azevedo and Pedrinho.

Embezzlement: Éder, Henrique Almeida (suspended), Everaldo, Wellington Paulista and Aloísio (injured)