Interned for a month in SP, heir to Orleans and Bragança has been in irreversible health, says Casa Imperial | Sao Paulo

The health status of one of the heirs of the Brazilian imperial family, Dom Luiz de Orleans e Bragança, 84, is considered by doctors as irreversible, according to the secretary of the Imperial House of Brazil.

Princess Isabel’s great-grandson, Dom Luiz has been hospitalized at Hospital Santa Catarina, in central São Paulo, since June 10. In the period, he has already had two passages by the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but this Sunday (10) he is in a room.

According to the Imperial House, the heir to the Orleans and Bragança had polio during his childhood and was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The two diseases would have led to a picture of muscle weakness.

“With the comfort of the Sacraments of the Holy Church and the Apostolic Blessing, the life of the Prince is now moving serenely and Christianly towards its denouement”, reads a statement from the secretary of the Imperial Household.

In February of this year, the imperial family became involved in a controversy after issuing a statement about the intense rains that hit the city of Petrópolis, in Rio de Janeiro.

In the text released by the Imperial House, the heirs said that the family was “always willing to serve its people”, offering “prayers and solidarity” to all who had been affected by the floods and landslides in the region.

However, when they learned about the laudêmio, a tax that is paid by residents of Petrópolis to the Orleans and Bragança family, many criticized the offer on social media.

According to the legislation in force, for each property transaction carried out in the region of Fazenda Córrego Seco – which currently encompasses the center and the most valued neighborhoods of the city – the percentage of 2.5% is applied, which is passed on to the heirs of D. Peter II.