Interplanetary travel: how long does it take to get to Mars?

If you wanted to embark on a journey to Mars, how long would it take to reach our neighbor? To find out, we need to consider a variety of factors, ranging from the position and proximity between the planets, to the propulsion technology that would be used to move your rover there.

Mars is about 228 million kilometers from the Sun, on average (Image: Reproduction/Kevin Gill/Flickr)

Every two years and two months, on average, Mars and Earth come into opposition, and are at the point of closest proximity to each other. Space agencies often take the opportunity to launch their missions towards the Red Planet.

But why? And how long does it take to get there?

How long does it take to get to Mars?

This is a complex question, as her answer is “it depends”, and on a number of factors. NASA estimates that a one-way trip to Mars takes about nine months; but, this varies according to the position of Earth and Mars.

For example, consider NASA’s Mariner 4 mission: it launched on November 28, 1964 and arrived at Mars only on July 14, 1965, after 228 days of travel. Mariner 6 launched on February 25, 1969 and reached the planet on July 31, 1969, after just 156 days.

These differences are due to the orbital mechanics of Earth and Mars around the Sun. In 2003, during the closest approach ever recorded between the two, the planets were about 56 million kilometers apart, but the average distance from our planet to Mars is 225 million kilometers.

The time to get to Mars is of great interest to space agencies that want to bring humans to the planet (Image: Reproduction/Unplash/Mike Kiev)

As both are in continuous motion during their orbits around our star, engineers who plan space missions calculate optimal launch times based on distance and fuel efficiency; after all, they need to consider where the planet will be when the ship arrives, not where it is when it leaves Earth.

Also, over the course of the nine-month journey to the planet, Mars will move a considerable distance in its orbit, so you need to make sure the planet is in the right place when you get there.

Now, if you want to return to Earth, you will need to wait a little longer, as it would take a total of 21 months for a simple “hop back” to our planet. This takes into account the period that must be expected on Martian soil to ensure that Earth and Mars will be in the proper positions for the return trip.

How to shorten travel time

Today, fuel is the primary concern of teams involved in planning missions to Mars. The so-called Hohmann Transfer Orbit makes it possible to do this with the least possible fuel consumption: with it, instead of launching the spacecraft towards the planet, the spacecraft travels on a wider trajectory around the Sun.

Manned missions to Mars require even more concern about travel time (Image: Reproduction/NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/C. Smith/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The idea is that, at some point, its orbit will meet that of Mars when the planet is in the right place – but that’s in the case of robotic missions, since the situation is different with manned missions. Space has harsh conditions for humans, and cosmic radiation can pose serious health risks for astronauts on their way to the Red Planet. In addition, there are risks of technical problems during the trip, communication delays and other obstacles.

By reducing their travel time, their exposure time to radiation and the amount of supplies needed for the journey also decrease. Technologies under development can help with this: the Space Launch System rocket, for example, will be used in the lunar missions of NASA’s Artemis program, but will also be included in manned missions launched to Mars in the future.

Other technologies being tested promise to considerably reduce travel time. One of them is Ad Astra Rocket’s Vasimr VX-200SS plasma rocket concept: the vehicle is under development, and is designed to fly with a set of nuclear reactors capable of heating plasma to 2 million degrees Celsius; then the heated gas would be directed to the engine outlet, pushing it.

Of course, the project is still very preliminary, but Ad Astra believes the rocket could complete the trip to the Red Planet in six months, reducing radiation exposure time and risk of mechanical failure. As the vehicle’s plasma engine could provide propulsion at any time, the route could be changed even en route if necessary.

Source: Via: NASA, Universe Today, Interesting Engineering