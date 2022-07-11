Is it the flu or a cold? Infectologist explains and warns about the increase in cases in Feira de Santana

Photo: Net Silva/Acorda Cidade

Winter started on June 21st and with it came low temperatures, which can favor the spread of viruses, causing respiratory diseases. Without having a correct diagnosis, many people are left with doubts, if it could just be a cold or really, a flu.

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, infectious disease specialist Melissa Falcão explained the differences, and signaled the increase in cases.

“Colds are those viruses that cause more upper respiratory symptoms, without fever, runny nose, stuffy nose. The flu is a more intense infection, with fever, body aches, and tiredness – the flu is the manifestations caused by the Influenza virus. Influenzas happen in seasonal periods, so they recur at certain periods of time, being more frequent in winter, when low temperatures make people closer to each other and there is still an aggravating factor, we had a flu epidemic in a period that was not expected, so, in December and January, we had H3N2 circulating more frequently, which should only have happened now in the winter period, so this is a consequence of the removal of the use of masks”, he explained.

According to Melissa Falcão, it is not possible to differentiate H3N2 from the flu or Covid, without the exam.

“There is no way to differentiate H3N2 from a flu, and from Covid just by respiratory symptoms. We have some things that help to differentiate people who have Covid without being vaccinated, the second week can have an aggravation, it can have an inflammatory phase, people who have the three doses of the vaccine, we usually see a very similar picture with the flu, eight to ten days to have an improvement in symptoms, sometimes a dry cough that bothers you or that feeling of fatigue of lack of disposition”, he informed.

Demand for medicines increases

The infectious disease specialist took the opportunity to warn about the high demand for medicines, and that this increase in demand is causing a shortage in some pharmacy chains.

“For some time now, we have been noticing the lack of some medicines such as syrup, liquid antibiotics to be used in children, steroids and dipyrone have already been lacking. These are medicines used more frequently, and all of them, at some point, was noticed this lack in pharmacies and even in hospitals. Usage has increased worldwide and the pharmaceutical industry has not been able to keep up with this pace due to lack of raw material or production,” he said.

As a recommendation, the doctor Melissa Falcão, requested that the Feirense community get vaccinated and make use of masks.

“Get vaccinated. I currently see people who are hospitalized with Covid, with a completely different picture from the serious cases we saw in the past and especially, take a test, even if it is a pharmacy self test, if you have any respiratory symptoms, because this will prevent transmission and shorten this chain of infection, and that remains important. The use of the mask on buses is still mandatory, hospital units where there is a greater risk of having infected people, pharmacies where people go to buy medication, but we know that outside these places, the use of masks is no longer mandatory, it is optional, I suggest that people, when they are in risky environments, keep using it. If they vaccinate, this is something I warn you about, because Covid will not go away, we are in the fourth wave, there will be a Thursday, a Friday, there are no more restrictive measures, we already know a way to prevent the severity that is through vaccination, so economic activities and school activities should no longer be harmed because of Covid and that only fit at the beginning of the pandemic when we had nothing to avoid gravity”, he concluded.

With information from reporter Ney Silva from Acorda Cidade

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram