Is opening a franchise worth it? Check out its main advantages!

Many people want to become their own standards, but because they don’t know how to achieve this goal, they end up embarking on dubious ventures. Therefore, we will explain to you how to open a franchise and what are the advantages of this endeavor!

What is a franchise?

A franchise is basically a unit of an existing business. The company that owns the rights to the brand sells its business model to a franchisee to start a venture with a solid structure and support.

From the moment the franchisee buys a unit of an existing business, he has the right to use the brand. For example, when acquiring a franchise of the shoe store X, the buyer will start to manage this particular unit, already with a solid business model.

How to open a franchise?

Before opening a franchise, it is necessary to evaluate the financial market and whether this venture is appropriate. Check out the main steps to open a franchise!

Which franchise best fits your entrepreneur profile?

Assessing the entrepreneurial profile before closing with a franchise is essential. First of all, analyze the characteristics, principles and business model of the company. If these aspects do not fit your profile, the ideal is to look for another franchise that better suits your goals.

Check if the franchise is financially viable

The value of a franchise can exceed the ceiling of R$ 150 thousand, that is, if the money to be spent exceeds your financial limits, the right thing to do is to look for a franchisor that sells your rights at a lower amount. Well, it is worth remembering that there are still a number of legal obligations that the franchisee will need to fulfill after opening the unit.

Analysis of the business model

The business model is one of the main aspects to be analyzed before acquiring a franchise. Therefore, analyze if the company model has the same principles as yours.

Because, for example, if you want to open a franchise of imported shoes, it will be useless to close with a franchisor that offers a business model that has as its main point sneakers at popular prices.

Start negotiations with the company

If you analyzed all the points mentioned above and came to the conclusion that a certain franchise is ideal. So, it’s time to get in touch with the franchisor to make the deal official.

What are the advantages of opening a franchise?

Opening a franchise is a good business option for anyone who wants to have a business. Check out what are its main advantages!

Ready structure: When acquiring a franchise, the entrepreneur starts to have a solid brand with an already established business model;

Less risk of failure: As a franchise is just a small part of an already established company, the chance of failure is less than starting a venture from scratch;

Point of sale: Many franchises already have a pre-established point of sale strategically chosen to boost business;

Marketing already established: When acquiring a franchise, the entrepreneur often does not need to worry about marketing, since most already have a specialized team taking care of this part of the business.

Image: @mrsiraphol / Freepik