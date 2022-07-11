“Is this how you repay me?”

In “Beyond Illusion”, Isadora (Larissa Manoela) is going to give up on Davi/Rafael (Rafael Vitti) and decides to marry Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita). However, what she hardly expects is that the union will be a “disgrace”. The young woman will be shocked by her husband’s aggressiveness, in addition to being constantly betrayed by him in the plot.

In scenes that should air from Monday (11), Isadora will be convinced to marry Joaquim to clean up her image in society. However, on their honeymoon, she will refuse to have her first time with him. “You’ve always been my best friend! So please understand me! It’s all very recent, I think I need more time to get used to this new life”, she will ask.

However, Joaquim will not be very understanding. “To give yourself to Rafael was pretty quick! I’ve been waiting for you for years, Isadora! I married you, with the whole city calling me a fool! Do you think it’s fair to deny me the wedding night? I did everything for you! I’ve always been on your side, I’ve always protected you! Even though I’ve been betrayed, exchanged, humiliated! And this is how you repay me? By trampling me?”, he will answer, holding the stylist tightly.

After that, living hell in the marriage, Isadora will start to dream about her sister and remember the identity of David. “I remembered everything! From when I met you doing tricks in the square, back in Poços de Caldas [MG]. From your presentation at Elisa’s party. From when I saw you two kissing at the gazebo. My God! You killed my sister”, she will say. However, the girl will not be able to do that with her lover.