“It signals not to fight”; Flamengo is informed and wins a weighty opponent in Europe in the ‘fight’ for the hiring of Wendel

O Flamengo continues in the search to be able to close with reinforcements to strengthen the squad commanded by Dorival Junior. The transfer window is about to open and the Dearest already settled with the striker Everton Cebolinha, in addition to forwarding the deal with the experienced and popular Chilean midfielder Vidal.

Still in relation to desired names in Fla, according to information gathered by the journalist Julio Miguel NetoRubro-Negro Carioca has a negotiation well underway with midfielder Wendel, however, Porto, from Portugal, would be interested in buying the Brazilian midfielder and this could hinder Mais Querido, who wanted the player on loan.

“Still on Wendel: Very early deal with a statement to family members returning to Brazil, car purchased for use here in RJ (info @PaparazzoRN) salary bases agreed with Flamengo, and also agreement not to use the FIFA sanction! But there was a catch…”informed Julio Miguel Neto.

“Porto, from Portugal, are interested in counting on Wendel and are considering making a purchase proposal for the steering wheel, and this can make it difficult for the red-blacks to have the athlete on loan! The Russians are willing to buy deals, and then in this scenario, Flamengo signals not to fight!”highlighted the journalist.

According to data published on the website transfermarkta portal specializing in the transfer market, the 24-year-old midfielder has his economic rights assessed in the amount of 19 million euros (approximately BRL 102 million at the current price).