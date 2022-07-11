It was never cone. The wronged Fred had the farewell that not even Pelé, Zico, Romário or Ronaldo dreamed of… – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

417 career goals.

Incredible numbers anywhere in the world.

But why did the rest of Brazil follow with admiration and amazement Fred’s wonderful farewell party, yesterday, at Maracanã?

Why so much reverence from Fluminense?

Not even Pelé, Ronaldo, Garrincha, Ademir da Guia, Rivellino, Didi, Romário, Zico, Ronaldinho Gaúcho had the right to say goodbye so striking, exciting, poignant.

Champion and top scorer of the Confederations Cup, winner of the Copa América, three-time French champion, two-time Brazilian champion, champion of the Copa do Brasil, five-time state champion.





18 individual awards between 2004 and 2019.

Frederico Chaves Guedes represented the rebirth of a Brazilian giant.

Those who follow football closely remember that, in 1999, the club was in the Third Division of Brazilian Football, out of pure justice, accumulating shameful campaigns and relegations.

Ten years later, the club was still limping, looking for self-esteem. Having to follow the fabulous campaigns of rivals Flamengo and Vasco. Irresponsible and even suspicious administrations have caused middling teams to be assembled and dismantled. The Cariocas of 2002 and 2005 were the most the club achieved.

Until, in 2008, under the command of Renato Gaúcho, the team made a surprising campaign. And he is runner-up in the Libertadores. This encouraged the club’s management to make a major investment in 2009.

And bet on Fred. The striker was being questioned at Lyon. It ran out of space because a phenomenon of the grassroots categories called Benzema emerged.

Upon arrival, there was identification.

Teófilo Antoni, from Minas Gerais, knew how to show charisma, use the media and, above all, demonstrated with goals the accurate investment of Fluminense.





If he proved to be the perfect idol in Laranjeiras, there would be a troubled, difficult and very exhausting relationship between Fred and the Brazilian team.

His father, Juarez Guedes, made a point of talking to us, the São Paulo journalists who covered the 2006 World Cup, in Germany, and complained that his son was in the reserve of Ronaldo and Adriano, visibly overweight. Both were fat, for elite football players.





But Parreira was enchanted by the Confederations Cup and the ‘magic square’: Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Kaka, Ronaldo and Adriano. In Germany, Ronaldo and Adriano didn’t deserve to start. Fred and Robinho were much better physically. But the coach hesitated, got carried away by the bad preparation in Switzerland, at the unforgettable Weggis. He was also concerned about the serious health problems of the coordinator, and his mentor, Zagallo.

Fred missed the 2010 World Cup, due to his outings in Rio de Janeiro. He had ended his first marriage. “I came from France single. And I ended up neglecting my personal life, which reflects on my professional life”, he admitted in 2014.





In fact, 2014 explains this aversion that the rest of Brazil, with the exception of Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, created in relation to the attacker.

Anyone who covered that World Cup closely can say that Fred was the most massacred player in the vexing campaign of the Selection of Felipão, from 7 to 1 for Germany.

Because of the expectation created by the player’s performance.

He had been a key player in the achievements of the Brazilians in 2010 and 2012 by Fluminense. He was top scorer in the Confederations Cup, a tournament that preceded the failed World Cup in Brazil, with two goals against the overrated Spain, which had won the World Cup in South Africa three years earlier.

After eight years it’s much easier to understand that Fred was the big sacrifice in 2014.

Felipão, in an absurd mistake, repeated the same tactical scheme of 2013. The coach did not take into account that all the strategic details of his team had been decorated by rivals.





The 4-2-3-1 exposed Fred, isolated in front, waiting for passes that did not arrive.

Felipão’s determination is that, contrary to what he did at Fluminense, he didn’t move. Stand in front, as a reference for Oscar, Neymar and Hulk.

But the opponents followed the Brazilian training, whose live transmission was released by the former president of the CBF, José Maria Marin. Sportv also broadcast the collectives. In other words, it was just a matter of recording and knowing the movement of the Brazilian team.

The Brazilian press, as a whole, believed that Felipão’s team would ‘easily’ win the World Cup. The coverage was flattering. When the games started and it was seen how difficult it was for the Selection to win their matches, the charge fell firmly, heavy, exaggerated, on Fred.





The attacker was desperate, he suffered a lot, with the charges. He even became a reason for a joke, on social networks, which were already beginning to have relevance.

He left a mustache, to try to seek luck. But in games, he barely touched the ball. Oscar, Hulk were nullified.

And he stopped, in front, waiting for the ball to arrive. By order of Felipe. The explanation is that Fred would ‘hold’ two defenders, there would be more space for the attacking trio to move.

To make matters worse, Neymar was in an excellent phase, until he provoked Zuñiga and the Colombian’s absurd reaction, with a knee to the striker’s spine, took him out of the rest of the Cup.

And then came the match against Germany, at Mineirão. In the state where Fred was born. And he stood out in América and Cruzeiro.

It had everything to feel at home.

But Felipão did not want to take into account the report that also coach Alexandre Gallo made of Germany. He warned of the need for a very strong defensive scheme in the midfielders. Brazil could not play openly against Joachim Low’s team, prepared for eight years, to win the competition in 2014.

Scolari believed that the charisma, the pressure of the Brazilian fans, the tactical courage of the Selection, which came in to score under pressure against the Germans, would be enough for a consecrating victory in the semifinal of the Cup.





Felipão made his worst bet in his career. He put Bernard in place of Neymar. He also made a big mistake when he climbed Dante to replace Thiago Silva. And not controlling David Luiz, who abandoned the defense and went to play as a midfielder, when Brazil lost 2-0.

Lost before the Brazilian avalanche, Fred isolated in front. Without picking up the ball.

From that 7 to 1, the nickname that had been growing in comedy shows and social networks was consolidated.

Cone.

Cone, because the attacker would be stopped as a traffic signal.

When he was replaced, he took one of the biggest boos in football in this country. In the heart of Mineirão, the main state of its state.

Fred didn’t even get into another Brazilian embarrassment in that Cup. The defeat by 3 to 0 for the Netherlands, in the dispute of the third place.

It was this World Cup that consolidated the image of an overvalued player, in Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, in the rest of the country.

“2014 was the worst moment of my career. I only had your support (Fluminense fans). But it was exactly what I needed”, he vented yesterday, in the middle of the wonderful party he received at the end of his career.





As memory is not exactly a quality in Brazilian football, it is worth noting that, depressed, Fred seriously thought about abandoning his career, or at least the country, after the 2014 World Cup.

At the end of the competition, he got a break from Fluminense.

Fred went to the United States, with his family, to escape the Brazilian fans.

Think about what you would do with your life.

He confessed that he was ‘lost’ in the face of so much criticism, persecution.

He ended up being the ‘scapegoat’ of failure.

“You were cowards. You journalists. You’re hitting Fred and me. I’m responsible. I chose, I fielded and I was responsible for the 1 to 0, 5 to 0, 10 to 0. They want to hit, hit me “, said Felipão, in August, when he had already been fired from the national team, and worked at Grêmio.

Fred was never called up to the Selection again.

As the striker had an excellent contract at Fluminense, and there was no interested club from abroad, he stayed in Rio de Janeiro.

Until he spent ten months without receiving image rights and went to Atlético Mineiro, in June 2016. He was not the great player that the direction and fans dreamed of. And, fighting for R $ 23 million, the striker went to Cruzeiro, in 2017. He didn’t surrender either.

That was when Fluminense, in a bet by President Mario Bittencourt, rehired him in May 2020. He was no longer the same lethal striker, as he had been throughout his career.

Great in headers, fast, able to finish well, and strong, with the right and left leg.

He managed to score his 400th career goal. And 199 with the tricolor shirt.

But, without a doubt, he became the biggest idol of Laranjeiras.

It won the biggest farewell party in the history of Brazilian football.

Incomprehensible for the country that once had the greatest player of all time, Pele. Or Garrincha, capable of making Brazil win the 1962 World Cup. Or Romário, fabulous at the 1994 World Cup. Or Ronaldo Fenômeno, 2002 champion, and best in the world three times.





Which left journalists and fans from other states stunned, surprised, with so much reverence, so many tears for Fred.

But there is only one way to understand.

Who has the tricolor soul.

And feel how much Frederico Chaves Guedes has done.

It represented the rebirth of a humiliated giant.

That went into the deep end, the Third Division.

And then he imposed himself twice as the best in Brazil.

Only those in love with Fluminense will understand.

And get goosebumps for the choir that dominated, for the last time, the Maracanã.

“Fred will get you….Fred will get you…”



