“It would cause embarrassment and…”; Yuri Alberto’s presentation is insufficient and the fact ‘leaks’ so as not to spoil the party at Corinthians

The open training session at Neo Química Arena, last Friday (8), witnessed a great Fiel party on the day of Yuri Alberto’s presentation to Corinthians. In the activity, an absence was noticed by fans, photographers and the press: the attacking midfielder luan. Even without injuries, shirt 7 was out of training and received a direct schedule from the Club.

Out of the list of related to the last 21 games of Corinthians, Luan was preserved by the club “so as not to spoil the party”, informed a person inside the CT Joaquim Grava. He only worked with players dealing with physical problems or injuries, such as midfielders Renato Augusto and Maycon, right-back Fagner and striker Júnior Moraes.

“There was an understanding that Luan would be an easy target for fans at the Arena, and that this would cause embarrassment and steal the focus on a night that was supposed to be a party for the classification in Libertadores and the presentation of forward Yuri Alberto”, completed classmate’s subject Marcelo Bragasector manager of Timão in the GE.

Although he didn’t go to the field, Luan ended up becoming a target for fans at Neo Química Arena. With curses, Corinthians demanded the departure of shirt 7, who has a contract in force until the middle of 2023. The trend, found the Bolavip Brazil, is that Alvinegro negotiates his release from the Club – he receives around the BRL 700 thousand monthly.

Hired in 2020 for R$ 29 million (only 50% is owned by Corinthians), Luan has already received proposals, but has not yet accepted any loan alternative. President Duílio Monteiro Alves’ dream is to get a contract termination, but for that he needs an agreement with the attacking midfielder.