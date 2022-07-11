Jeez! Cruzeiro’s promise is released for free to European football

Cruzeiro is taking great strides to gain access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. After 17 rounds, the celestial team has 38 points conquered. There are 13 points of advantage for Sport, 5th place in the tournament.

While coach Paulo Pezzolano works with the squad, the board also makes important decisions. One involves the attacker Zé Eduardoone of the promises of the club’s base.

According to GEO Cruzeiro will amicably terminate the contract with Zé Eduardo. The link with Raposa ran until the end of 2024. In this way, the striker will be able to sign with another club for free.

According to the report, Zé Eduardo has a word with Leixõeswhich plays in the second division of Portugal.

few opportunities

Despite being treated with affection by the fans, on the field, Zé Eduardo had few opportunities. In 2020, he only played 20 minutes. At the beginning of 2021, a cardiac alteration was detected in the striker, who was away from the pitch for six months. On loan to América-RN, he played well there.