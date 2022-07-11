Jensen Ackles Thinks ‘Supernatural’ REVIVAL With Jared Padalecki Is “Possible” [EXCLUSIVO]

the editor in chief Renato Marafon interviewed the stars of ‘the boys‘, who were in Brazil to promote the last episode of the series.

In the video, we asked Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) if he has plans to get back to work with Jared Padaleckiand he revealed that there is a possibility of returning to the partnership with the actor in ‘the boys‘ or in a revival of ‘Supernatural‘.

“Everything is possible. Certainly. It’s no secret that Eric Kripke has been talking to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played our dad on ‘Supernatural’, and who’s also a huge fan of that show, to get him to join the cast of ‘The Boys’. Kripke really wants that. Jeff is great. I believe Jared would also love this opportunity. About the future of ‘Supernatural,’ Jared and I kind of took a break. After 15 years, we needed to rest. We needed to step away and invest in other things. I believe it is possible for us to talk about ‘Supernatural’ again in the future.”, he stated.

Jensen also revealed that he would like to bring Batman to the series, and even told us what it was like to be naked on his first day on set.

“On my first day of shooting, I was basically naked in front of the cast and crew. You know what they say, right? if you’re nervous about talking in front of people, just imagine them naked. That was basically the opposite. I was nervous and I was exposed. It was my first day of filming.”, he stated.

Created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke and Seth Rogenthe series is based on the comics of the same name released in 2006.

Set in a world where superheroes have embraced the dark side of their fame, it will focus on a group of vigilantes known as “The Boys”, who are sent to defeat corrupt superheroes with no more than courage. and willingness to fight dirty.

The list includes Karl Urban, Jack Qaudi, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and Nathan Mitchell.

