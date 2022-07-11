Joelma kicks a fan who traveled 14 hours to see her and is criticized

Joelma was hospitalized to treat some of the consequences of Covid-19 (Photo: TV Globo)

a video of Joelma refusing to take a picture with a fan who traveled 14 hours to see her reverberated on social media this weekend. The record was made before the artist’s show in Osasco, São Paulo, on Saturday night (9).

“Joelma, I traveled 14 hours, take a picture with me”, said the admirer. “Either I answer you or I do a show, what’s up?”, replied the singer, turning her back and going up on stage.

On social media, Joelma was heavily criticized. Some people said that the time it took for her to answer the fan was enough to take the picture. Others drew attention to the singer’s response to the admirer.

In a note, the artist’s advice recalled that Joelma is still recovering from the sequelae of Covid-19 and, on medical recommendation, stopped making calls in the dressing room.

“The concert hall was previously signaled and communicated that there would be no service. We also reinforce that the services are suspended until the artist is fully recovered. After all, this moment with the fans has always been a priority during her 28-year career”, says the statement.

Recently, Joelma surprised her fans by appearing very different, with a swollen face during a show. At the time, she explained that the swelling was the result of the sequelae of Covid-19 and even joked about the situation: “I’m the face of Quico”, she said, referring to the character of the series “Chaves”.