Johnny Massaro says he’s afraid of AIDS when he comes out as gay – 07/09/2022 – Illustrated

The protagonist of “Os Primeiros Soldados”, a feature film directed by Rodrigo de Oliveira, the actor Johnny Massaro says he was afraid of AIDS and that he saw the disease as a ghost until he joined the cast of the film, which premiered last Thursday in theaters.

“It was a ghost, something to fear, even prejudiced. So I learned to deal with it, because the disease is still there and we already know that it affects anyone,” he said.

At the end of last year, Massaro made public his relationship with a childhood friend, a decision that, according to him, was also the result of his preparation for the feature. “We are at a time when it is important that we talk more and more about this in order to fully live who we are”, he says.

Massaro plays Suzano, a biology student who discovers that he has contracted HIV in the early 1980s, after a stay in Paris — he does not, however, consider the plot brought by the film to be a tragedy. Several scenes show his naked and thin torso, to depict the weight loss suffered by virus carriers at that time.

“Os Primeiros Soldados” won the award for best film in the Olhos Livres section, at the Tiradentes Film Festival. Rodrigo de Oliveira, the film’s director, created the script in parallel with research on the way AIDS was recorded in newspapers and documents from the 1980s.

“My wish was not to make a film about AIDS. The word only appears at the end and in the middle of a whole context. The film tries to reproduce what was the past for that community and what it projected for the future.”

In the plot, Suzano and her two friends, Humberto and Rose —also infected with HIV—, isolate themselves in a house in the woods. Although the three have AIDS in common, they also meet by affinity, a factor demonstrated in moments of relaxation, affection and care.