Jojo becomes a French stylist’s muse and attends a fashion show in Paris with celebrities: ‘Zerando a vida’ | Fantastic

the carioca jojo now it’s haute couture. The singer traveled to France as a guest of the stylist Jean Paul Gaultier to discover his new collection. She took the opportunity to live unprecedented experiences and play a lot with the French.

“I can’t believe it: Paris! My goodness! And you know what I’m going to leave here? All my money!” jokes Jojo.

The French designer’s new muse stopped the streets of Paris for a photo shoot. Jojo watched the parade in the front row, close to very famous people.

“I’m going to end my life, right? I’m next to Jean Paul and in front of Neymar Junior!”, celebrates the singer.

To FantasticJojo has fun when telling how was the meeting with the player Neymar at the fashion event:

“Neymar was such an exceptional person, he lent me his wi-fi, because my internet ended up there. I, desperate, said: ‘Neymar, route your internet for me?’”, he says.

The parade was signed by Olivier Rousteingwho is the creative director of Balmain. It is the first time that a black stylist has taken on the creation of a collection of Jean Paul Gaultier.

“It was representative, it was such a unique moment. And he valued so much of having put many black models. So he showed the strength that we have, that we can be in all environments, in all places”, says Jojo.

This is Jojo’s second visit to Paris – much to the delight of fans living in the city. And she guarantees that the different language was not a problem: “Repeat with me: ‘Bangu turned!’. Forget it, I took over the world!” she cheers.

A fan of fried eggs, Jojo is good-natured with the experience of trying caviar:

“I prefer my fried egg, a sausage, rice and beans. But it’s good, not bad. Then I said: ‘Guys, I’m even afraid of my tooth falling out’. And I lost! One spoke French on one side, another spoke on the other, and I just made the sign of jewel and grade ten”, says Jojo.

After having a hard time with the flight cancellation on the way back to Brazil, Jojo went straight to São Paulo. She is in town filming the second season of the show “Jojo nine and a half”, which premieres in October on multishow. It is another step in the singer’s career that she left Bangu to conquer the world.

“I never imagined that I would be doing an international campaign, I never imagined that I would get to where I am today. But I also believe that not only does it have the hand of God, but it also has the hand of the people who have passed through my life,” she says.

