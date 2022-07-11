Jojo Todynho gets angry with questions about her husband: “My c*”

Jojo Todynho loses patience with questions about her husband: “Go home the fuck*”

Known for her strong temper, Jojo Todynho appeared beyond angry on her social networks after being questioned by netizens about her husband, Lucas Souza.

For the past few days, Jojo has traveled to France alone. The physical separation of the couple was enough to spark rumors of a possible breakup of the marriage, which happened a few months ago.

Jojo Todynho lost patience with the questions from netizens and tore up the verb on the web: “Do you know what I have to say to you? Go to the fuck’s house, go fuck yourself up there. Now, you see…I go from 0 to 100 fast. Then people say I’m thick and have few ideas”detonated the singer.

In another video, Jojo Todynho continued to complain about the public’s insistence on wanting to know about her husband: “What a disturbance! ‘Where’s your husband?’ It’s in the p* que pa*r*u, p*rr*. Open my c* and see if he’s in here? Anyway, my loves, I’m very happy. Oh lord, forgive me, deeds, words and thoughts. The struggle is dailysaid.

SINGER EXPLAINS SEPARATION: “HE HAS HIS LIFE”

Finally, now calmer, Jojo Todynho explained why the soldier could not accompany her on the trip: “Lucas has his life, his work and I have my work, but when it’s leisure, we’re together. When it’s work, it’s each to their own work. Don’t mix things up. He has his life and I have mine, but we are married. He has his stuff: barracks and college, and a bunch of other stuff he does.”he concluded.