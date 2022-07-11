Jonas Esticado’s adviser issues a note after the singer does not perform

After Jonas Esticado’s fans complained on social media that the singer did not attend a show he had scheduled to perform this Sunday (7/10) in Riachão do Poço, Paraíba, the famous’s press office issued an official note to the LeoDias column and explained why he and his team did not take the stage.

Read the note:

“What happened this Sunday morning (7/10) is that in the city of Riachão do Poço there is a time restriction to close events and shows. The cut-off time is 3:00 am and the Jonas Estitado show would start at 2:30 am. The crew and he didn’t find out about it until they arrived in town, practically at the time of the show. They went to the venue, but couldn’t do the show because of the time.”

So far, Jonas Esticado’s press office has not disclosed whether he will return to the city of Riachão do Poço Paraíba on a new date in order to perform the performance he was prevented from performing. The famous is currently facing an imbroglio with his ex-wife due to problems with the payment of the child support he has with Herica Oliveira.

For this reason, many of Jonas’ fans feared that this “disappearance” at this Sunday’s event had some relation to Justice, but, as his team has already announced, these cases have nothing in common.

