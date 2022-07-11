Justice decrees preventive detention of Bolsonaro supporter who shot and killed PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu | West and Southwest

Justice decreed the preventive detention of Bolsonaro supporter suspected of murdering PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná. The announcement was made at a press conference of the Public Ministry of Paraná (MP-PR) this Monday morning (11). See video above.
The crime took place in the early hours of Sunday (10). Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, 50, was shot dead at his own birthday party for federal criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho.
- VIDEOS: Bolsonaro supporter argues with PT treasurer before murdering him and then returns to the scene shooting
Prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça informed that, from now on, the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) will be part of the investigation team. He stated that some crucial points need to be ascertained.
“Several points need to be clarified. Why was he there? It was found that he was a member of an association in the region. Because he could be there doing external rounds that were made, but it is necessary to find out. […] Another reason is whether there was any indication that there was a theme party, music and the like. […] For the investigation, we may make a simulated reproduction of the facts. […] The sooner we clarify the facts, for what reason this barbaric crime was committed and punish the person responsible or responsible.”
Images from an external security camera recorded the moment in which a supporter of President Bolsonaro argues with PT treasurer Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, before shooting him to death. See video above.
*Updated report.