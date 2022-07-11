Justice, perhaps, by Tenorio – 07/10/2022 – Ruy Castro

A few days ago, the Argentine Justice sentenced ten ex-soldiers to life imprisonment for crimes committed during the dictatorship (1976-1983) in that country. Some of these crimes were kidnapping, torture and murder, this often the “flight of death”—the practice of throwing political prisoners overboard by plane. The center of these torturers was a military base near Buenos Aires. There may have been 5,000 people there. One of them, the Brazilian pianist Tenorio Jr.

Tenorio was 33 years old, had four children and his wife, in Rio, was expecting their fifth. He was one of the great revelations of samba-jazz and his LP “Embalo”, released in 1964, is one of the three or four decisive albums of the genre — the original edition, by RGE, currently reaches a few thousand reais at auctions.

In 1976, Tenorio was the pianist for Vinicius de Moraes and Toquinho, who were performing in Buenos Aires. On the night of March 18, he left the Hotel Normandie for a walk. He left a note at the front desk saying “I’ll be right back.” But he didn’t come back. He was one of the first “disappeared” of the coup that in days would depose President Isabelita Perón.

Tenorio only thought about music. He was not interested in politics. It is presumed that he was mistakenly arrested on Avenida Corrientes, confused by his glasses and beard with an activist that the coup plotters wanted to neutralize. Taken to torture and without knowing what to say, he was beaten so much that, even though the mistake was confirmed —confirmed, they say, by employees of the Brazilian embassy, ​​militants of our own dictatorship—he was too badly injured to be returned. The way was to throw him off the plane, it is not known whether he is dead or alive. His body was never found.

There is now a plaque with his name on the front of the hotel. And now, almost half a century later, ten of those responsible for this type of crime have come to justice. They are between 79 and 98 years old. But it’s never too late to pay.