Kyrgios changes speech and now says he’s excited

London, England) – Upon receiving his runner-up trophy, Australian Nick Kyrgios didn’t seem at all thrilled. Asked by Master of Ceremonies Sue Baker if the runner-up would be an inspiration, he denied it, said he just wanted a vacation and even doubted whether he would return to Wimbledon again. Later, with a cooler head, Kyrgios showed much greater positivity.

“My level was there,” he said, comparing the difficulties that Djokovic had faced with other opponents throughout the tournament. “I’m not after anyone. I played a Grand Slam final against one of the greatest of all time and I was there. That will give me confidence. It was one hell of a moment. I won the first set and it looked like I’d done many other finals. . I think I handled the pressure very well.”

The 27-year-old Australian believes his Wimbledon campaign indicates he is on the right track. “I feel like my flame has been lit all year,” he emphasizes, recalling the unprecedented doubles title at the Australian Open. “There are a lot of people around me giving me motivation. I’ve found people who want to make me a better person and a better tennis player. They understand that I have great talent and that I have a lot to do in the sport.”

He gave credit to Djokovic’s huge experience in big matches. “He’s won this tournament four times in a row. So that’s amazing. You can tell yourself he’s been through it all, he believes in yourself and that really only comes with experience. I can only imagine how confident he feels every days, especially here at Wimbledon”.

Urged to compare today’s duel with his two wins over Djokovic in 2017, Kyrgios says a best-of-five-set game is very different: “In those long games, against Novak, (Rafael) Nadal or (Roger) Federer, you wins the first set and looks like he still needs to climb Everest. In three sets it’s a lot easier. I think if I had won the fourth set tiebreak, I could have stretched a little longer. I started to feel better physically towards the end of the game , which is rare”.

Today number 40 in the ranking, the former 13th was happy with his performance in the four sets of the final. “I think I handled things well. I did exactly what I had to do in the tactical part to give myself a chance. I served very well and managed to put a lot of balls in play. I came close and I’m happy with that.”