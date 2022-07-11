Lancet study: test can reduce thyroid surgeries by up to 75% – 07/10/2022

The diagnosis of malignancy or benignity in thyroid nodules is a challenging issue in the medical field. Although most nodules are benign at diagnosis, about 25% of cases are classified as “indeterminate”, that is, when it is not possible for the doctor to define whether the patient has cancer or not, after the aspiration puncture exam. .

In these indeterminate cases, the patient is often submitted to a diagnostic surgery, in which the thyroid gland is completely removed and only then is the diagnosis possible. Among the surgeries for indeterminate nodules, almost 80% of them turn out to be benign, demonstrating that these surgeries are potentially unnecessary.

In addition to the potential problems inherent to the surgical procedure, the life of a patient without a gland as important as the thyroid is not easy and requires hormone replacement for life.

A Brazilian startup called Onkos, located in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, created an exam that can become an ally in this matter. The company was featured in the latest edition of the scientific publication The Lancet Discovery Science (eBioMedicine)a journal of relevance and impact in the medical field.

The study points to a reduction of up to 75% of potentially unnecessary surgeries in indeterminate thyroid.

The microRNA-based mir-THYpe® test was developed by biologist Marcos Santos, PhD in human genetics and molecular biology and founder of Onkos, and his team. More than 400 patients from all regions of Brazil underwent the exam in a clinical routine in the real world and were followed up for up to two years.

The study observed a reduction of more than 50% in all surgeries that would have been performed if the exam had not been performed, and a reduction of up to 75% in cases of potentially unnecessary surgeries, that is, benign nodules.

Thyroid problems

According to SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism), about 60% of Brazilians will identify, at some point in their lives, a thyroid nodule. This study observed that the result of the mir-THYpe® exam influenced more than 92% of the medical decisions about whether or not to perform the surgery, reinforcing the challenge in the management of these patients without the use of molecular tests.

“Patients with undetermined thyroid nodules are in a very complicated situation, as they do not know whether or not they have cancer. with very high risk of malignancy. Our exam brings benefits to the entire health chain. Public and private spending on diagnostic surgeries, which could be avoided, is enormous”, says Marcos Santos, chief scientist at Onkos.

“The next step is to promote access to Brazilian patients. This study shows that the use in the real world promotes a brutal reduction in surgeries and this is cost-effective both for the private health system, via operators and plans, and for the public , via SUS. Surgery and the chronic patient are much more expensive than the exam. In the US, for example, thyroid surgery is no longer performed without a molecular test” he adds.

The thyroid is a gland located at the front of the neck and is shaped like a butterfly with open wings. Thyroid hormones are essential for the body’s metabolism and well-being. The amount of hormones that the gland produces is regulated by the pituitary gland, a gland located in the brain that manufactures TSH, the thyroid-stimulating hormone.

In general, to date, the treatment of thyroid cancer is surgical (total or partial removal of the gland) and takes into account the type and severity of the disease. It is curative more than 98% of the time, but it can have side effects.

Thyroid surgery, although simple and quick, can bring complications to patients. The main ones are hoarseness and calcium drop, in addition to injuries to structures such as the laryngeal nerves and parathyroid glands, leading to hypoparathyroidism.