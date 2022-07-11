Large fire hits building in downtown SP





The Fire Department continues at dawn on Monday (11) to fight the fire that hits a shed where toy stores and party items work on Rua Barão de Duprat, at number 95, in Sé, a neighborhood in the Historic Center of Sao Paulo.

The firefighters were called at 9 pm this Sunday (10) and since then they have been trying to fight the fire that has reached large proportions due to the high number of flammable products. Shopkeepers went to the region to try to recover some goods, but due to the heat and danger, they could not approach.

In the last update made by the Fire Department, 28 vehicles with 80 firefighters are still working to contain the flames in the building that is very close to the Municipal Market. The smoke could be seen from several points of the capital. At the height of the incident, they moved 30 vehicles with 85 firefighters.

There are still no confirmed casualties, however, two firefighters were injured while trying to control the fire. Both were sent conscious and oriented to the emergency room of the Hospital do Tatuapé with second-degree burns.



