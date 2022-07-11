Latam resumes direct flights connecting São Paulo to Rome





On the afternoon of Saturday, July 9, the Latam Airlines flight took off from São Paulo, which resumes its direct connection between Brazil and Rome, after 34 months of suspension, due to the pandemic. The flight also marks the resumption of all destinations that Latam served in Europe before Covid arrived.

In recent weeks, only the Italian ITA Airways was operating the route, one of the most traditional and sought after international connections departing from Brazil.

The arrival of Latam, however, will bring healthy competition to the market. The flights will initially operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for 372 passengers in Economy class and 38 passengers in Premium Business.

The flight will depart from Guarulhos airport at 5:20 pm (on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). In the opposite direction, it will take off from Rome at 12:45 (on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).



