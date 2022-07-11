Lawyer confirms André Gonçalves’ arrest

André Gonçalves’ defense confirmed that the actor was arrested last Friday (08) and spent a night in detention at the José Frederico Marques Public Jail, in Benfica, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, for not paying the approx. R$ 350 thousand in alimony. According to the lawyer, the artist is unable to pay the amount owed to his daughter Valentina Benini, the result of a relationship with journalist Cynthia Benini. The information is from O Globo.

Released, André Gonçalves must wear an electronic anklet for the next 60 days and is unable to cross a minimum distance around his home in Rio. The measure was criticized by the defense, which classified the determination as “counterproductive” because it prevents the famous from going out to work, which will make it even more difficult for him to pay off the debt.

The lawsuit filed by Valentina is not the only one that Gonçalves faces in court for the same reason. Manuela Seiblitz, the actor’s daughter with actress Tereza Seiblitz, also charges in court amounts related to alimony owed by her father.

André Gonçalves even tried to reach an agreement with his two daughters, in which he proposed to pay R$ 1,200 to each of them, in addition to 10% of the total amount he received from each work. Valentina and Manuela did not accept the proposal.

In November last year, the artist even had house arrest ordered by the court and was also ordered to wear an electronic anklet. At the time, the actor’s former lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, told Splash that Gonçalves has been unemployed since 2016 and, for this reason, is unable to pay the pension. His wife, actress Danielle Winits, even offered to pay the amount, but he declined.

Away from the soap operas, André Gonçalves recently announced his pre-candidacy for Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) in this year’s election, when he will run for state deputy for the PV.