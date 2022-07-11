Leandro’s daughter has a dream party for her 1 month old baby

Lyandra Costa, daughter of singer Leandro, has a lovely party to celebrate the baby’s 1st month of life

the doctor Lyandra Costacountryman’s daughter Leandro, celebrated the baby’s first month of life with a beautiful party. The dermatologist gave birth to her first heir on June 9. He is the result of Lyandra’s relationship with Lucas Santos, to whom she is engaged.

Little José was named after his famous grandfather. The singer, who was a duo with his brother Leonardo, used a stage name to take the career. However, his real name was Luiz José.

Lyandra had little contact with her father. Unfortunately, Leandro left when her daughter was just a baby, in 1998. The doctor was born from the artist’s second marriage. The countryman was married to the former model Andréa Mota and had two heirs with her.

Grandma Andréa even melted with the cute birthday that her grandson won. The theme chosen by the parents featured many animals. The cake table was surrounded by balloons and was filled with decorations in the shape of animals. The souvenir stationery imitated the same theme.

The cake was topped with lions, zebras, elephants and foliage. In addition to having the baby’s personalized name. The little one posed for photos using a look very chic! Joseph received his guests from body with collars, plaid shorts, socks and dress shoes.

“1 month of our chubby! Long live Jose!!! May Jesus bless you always, my son!! @due.festas always present at our parties and surprising all my expectations”, captioned Lyandra.

First-time mom’s fans and friends were full of praise and left several messages. “No structure to see this photo. José is too beautiful”, declared one internet user. Another was surprised: “What a beautiful birthday! How fast it went! José has already been a month, may God bless the life of this little boy”.

A follower compared: “People are so cute! little face of Leandro”. Another agreed: “Beautiful! Grandpa’s face.” One fan said: “What an excess of cuteness… Beautiful”. Another stated: “The most beautiful family… How good it is to see you like this, happy!”.

Tell us what you think!