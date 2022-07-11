Leclerc returns to F1’s runner-up position with victory in Austria. Check classification – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 AUSTRIA GP | briefing

The string of misfortunes is over! Charles Leclerc finally managed to finish the job after having a chance to win and, in fact, won the race. At the This Sunday’s Austrian GP (10), overtook Max Verstappen three times and would pass as many times as necessary to get the better of him. Thus, he regained the post of vice-leader of F1 2022.

Leclerc took the 25 victory points and jumped to 170 points for the season. The gap to Verstappen remains high, at 38 points, but at least it is a reason to be hopeful. Max doesn’t need to leave Red Bull’s home race desolate, as he finished second, won the sprint race and finished with the fastest lap of the race. In the end, he only scored five points less than the Monegasque and has 208.

Former Worlds vice-leader Sergio Pérez came out zero for the second time in three races. The reason was a touch with George Russell right at the start that forced the Mexican to stop immediately in the pits. After a few laps of trying to recover, he stopped again and retired. He continues with 151 goals, as Carlos Sainz continues with the 133 he had at the start. The Spaniard retired after a Ferrari engine burst.

+ CLASSIFICATION OF THE WORLD DRIVERS AND CONSTRUCTORS AFTER AUSTRIA GP

Charles Leclerc is 38 points behind Max Verstappen (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

George Russell returned to finish in the top five of a race and has 128 points, while Lewis Hamilton crossed the century mark and reached 109. Lando Norris (64), Esteban Ocon (52), Valtteri Bottas (46) and Fernando Alonso (29) close the top-10.

In the Constructors’ World, the variation is the same caused by Leclerc and Verstappen among the drivers, since Sainz and Pérez scored nothing. Red Bull has 359 against Ferrari’s 303. Mercedes pulled a little closer and has 257, but it’s still a long way off.

The sequence has McLaren and Alpine tied (81), Alfa Romeo (51), Haas (34), AlphaTauri (27), Aston Martin (18) and Williams (3).

The 2022 Formula 1 season continues two weeks from now, between the 22nd and 24th of July, at Paul Ricard, at the French GP.

Carlos Sainz suffered an engine failure and retired from the Austrian GP. Ferrari’s power unit burst and nearly caused a fire (Video: F1)

