Lobão reports electrical failure on the plane and vents: “Precarious”

wolfsinger, lived moments of terror this Sunday (10), after the plane that was about to leave Poáat the Rio Grande do Sul, suffer an electrical failure before taking off and leaving all passengers in a panic. fate was guarulhosin Sao Paulo.

On Twitter, the singer made a point of detailing the horror he went through this afternoon. “There was an electrical failure in the aircraft of Gol flight 1235 with all passengers on board (total capacity). We were without ventilation for more than 40 minutes. The pilot tried to start the aircraft dozens of times and we only heard electrical clicks”he began.

“Precarious”

“We decided to leave with a lot of effort, as the crew tried to keep us seated in the midst of that discomfort. An hour on the plane, everyone wearing a mask, being treated like animals, a horrible thing. […] More and more inhumane, more precarious, more expensive and more and more inoperative. This is a case of process, of course, but that’s not all.”he concluded.

Gol airline manifests itself

According to the press office of the Goal for Splash, on the Uol portal, a failure is confirmed in the auxiliary power supply unit, which keeps the air conditioning running while the plane is still on the ground.

