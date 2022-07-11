Love and Thunder has the 3rd best opening of the year at the American box office

Thor: Love and Thunder dominated the North American box office on its opening weekend, grossing $143 million.
As a result, the film had the third best opening of the year in North America, behind only Jurassic World: Dominion (US$ 145 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (US$ 185 million).
love and thunder still had a superior result to the hero’s previous film, Thor: Ragnarokwhich opened to $123 million in 2017. Both are directed by the filmmaker Taika Waititi.
The new Marvel feature follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) amid a midlife crisis in its 1500+ years. In his journey of self-knowledge, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: Gorr, the Caniceiro of the Gods (Christian Bale).
The film also stars Natalie Portman — which returns as Jane Foster –, Chris Pratt and Jaimie Alexander.
ranking
The second place in the American box office went to the animation Minions 2: Origin of Gru, which grossed $45.5 million in its second week. Rounding out the top 3 was Top Gun: Maverick, with $15.5 million. Check out the full ranking below:
1
1
Thor: Love and Thunder
Box office
July 8th to 10th
$143.0
two
two
Minions 2: Origin of Gru
Box office
July 8th to 10th
$45.5
3
3
Top Gun: Maverick
Box office
July 8th to 10th
$15.5
4
4
Elvis
Box office
July 8th to 10th
$ 11.0
5
5
Jurassic World: Dominion
Box office
July 8th to 10th
$8.4
6
6
the black phone
Box office
July 8th to 10th
$7.6
7
7
lightyear
Box office
July 8th to 10th
$ 2.9
8
8
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Box office
July 8th to 10th
$0.34
9
9
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Box office
July 8th to 10th
$0.26
10
10
Mr. Malcolm’s List
Box office
July 8th to 10th
$0.24
*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo