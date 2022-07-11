Love and Thunder has the 3rd best opening of the year at the American box office

Thor: Love and Thunder dominated the North American box office on its opening weekend, grossing $143 million.

As a result, the film had the third best opening of the year in North America, behind only Jurassic World: Dominion (US$ 145 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (US$ 185 million).

love and thunder still had a superior result to the hero’s previous film, Thor: Ragnarokwhich opened to $123 million in 2017. Both are directed by the filmmaker Taika Waititi.

The new Marvel feature follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) amid a midlife crisis in its 1500+ years. In his journey of self-knowledge, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Caniceiro of the Gods (Christian Bale).

The film also stars Natalie Portman — which returns as Jane Foster –, Chris Pratt and Jaimie Alexander.

ranking

The second place in the American box office went to the animation Minions 2: Origin of Gru, which grossed $45.5 million in its second week. Rounding out the top 3 was Top Gun: Maverick, with $15.5 million. Check out the full ranking below: